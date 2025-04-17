Alessandro Lupino Set to Race for Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team at MXGP of Switzerland, Portugal

The following press release is from the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team:

Alessandro Lupino set to race at Frauenfeld in the Swiss GP alongside Jeremy Seewer and with the Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team

The nine-time Italian champion, currently competing in the Italian MX2 Championship with the prototype of the Desmo250 MX, will take to the track this weekend at Frauenfeld with the Desmo450 MX of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team, in place of Mattia Guadagnini, who is still recovering from the accident in training prior to the GP of Sardegna.

The Veneto rider is scheduled to return to racing for the next GP of Portugal, scheduled for 3 and 4 May in Agueda.