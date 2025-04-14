Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 13 (of 17) - Philadelphia SX - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:09.993
|48.322
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|16:11.203
|1.211
|48.823
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:16.282
|5.079
|48.958
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:16.822
|0.541
|49.013
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|16:21.846
|5.024
|48.572
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|6
|Tom Vialle
|16:22.393
|0.548
|48.907
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:38.022
|15.629
|49.807
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Max Vohland
|16:40.644
|2.623
|49.779
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Jordon Smith
|16:43.425
|2.782
|49.669
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|10
|Chance Hymas
|16:46.000
|2.575
|49.305
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Supercross
Philadelphia - 450SXApril 12, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|20:53.803
|47.771
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|20:56.458
|2.654
|48.072
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:17.843
|21.386
|48.620
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:29.223
|11.381
|48.538
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Joey Savatgy
|21:31.606
|2.383
|48.943
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Justin Cooper
|21:35.473
|3.867
|48.888
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:36.720
|1.248
|49.549
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:42.326
|5.606
|49.065
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|9
|Benny Bloss
|20:59.600
|1 Lap
|49.409
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
|10
|Justin Hill
|21:02.273
|2.674
|49.566
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|115
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|103
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|91
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
|7
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|77
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|77
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|57
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|154
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|145
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|110
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|110
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|108
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|99
|9
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|68
|10
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|63
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|278
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|266
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|240
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|204
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|203
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|184
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|181
|8
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|149
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|136
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 13 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|171
|25
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|154
|22
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|145
|20
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|18
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|17
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|16
|7
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|115
|15
|8
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|115
|14
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|110
|13
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|108
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|278
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|266
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|240
|20
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|204
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|203
|17
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|184
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|181
|15
|8
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|14
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|149
|13
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|136
|12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 5 (of 13) - The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee
GNCC
The Old Gray - Overall RaceApril 11, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:59:43.439
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Grant Davis
|03:00:13.779
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|3
|Kailub Russell
|03:00:38.430
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Ricky Russell
|03:00:40.558
|Duvall, WA
|OTH
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:01:09.438
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Craig Delong
|03:01:19.619
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Liam Draper
|03:01:59.490
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|8
|Josh Strang
|03:02:04.588
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|9
|Angus Riordan
|03:02:12.934
|Australia
|KTM
|10
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:04:33.053
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
GNCC
The Old Gray - XC2 Pro RaceApril 11, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:00:13.779
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|03:01:09.438
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:02:12.934
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:04:33.053
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Brody Johnson
|03:07:07.075
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|6
|Jhak Walker
|03:08:14.728
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|7
|Michael Delosa
|03:16:40.290
|Gillett, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Hunter D Bush
|03:16:46.448
|Sciota, PA
|Kawasaki
|9
|Toby D Cleveland
|03:18:32.930
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|10
|Layton J Smail
|03:19:12.279
|Covington, WA
|Kawasaki
GNCC
The Old Gray - WXC RaceApril 11, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|02:10:45.190
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:10:52.018
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|3
|Rachael Archer
|02:15:02.037
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:15:48.239
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|02:18:49.978
|Mchenry, MD
|Kawasaki
|6
|Addison Harris
|02:21:59.299
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|7
|Carly Lee
|02:22:45.548
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|8
|Danielle Mcdonald
|02:24:23.256
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|9
|Ellie Winland
|02:27:17.159
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|10
|Addison J Elliott
|02:31:14.691
|Lascassas, TN
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|102
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|80
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|77
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|71
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|66
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|63
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|53
|10
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|51
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|138
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|113
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|108
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|91
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|78
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|70
|7
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|65
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|62
|9
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|57
|10
|Kenneth Held
|Tabernacle, NJ
|50
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|133
|2
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|87
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|87
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|77
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|72
|6
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|7
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|58
|8
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|9
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|10
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|127
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|124
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|98
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|76
|6
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|66
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|63
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|62
|9
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|56
|10
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|45
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 5 (of 20) - MXGP of Trentino (Italy)
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2April 13, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|3 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|12 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|7 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Cas Valk
|6 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Camden McLellan
|1 - 16
|Triumph
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|9 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Rick Elzinga
|8 - 9
|Yamaha
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|10 - 8
|Honda
|10
|Valerio Lata
|5 - 14
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGPApril 13, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|5 - 3
|Fantic
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|3 - 6
|KTM
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|7 - 4
|Honda
|6
|Maxime Renaux
|4 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Jan Pancar
|9 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|14 - 5
|Honda
|9
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|10 - 11
|KTM
|10
|Ben Watson
|12 - 12
|Beta
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|231
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|219
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|213
|4
|Liam Everts
|203
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|171
|6
|Sacha Coenen
|169
|7
|Camden McLellan
|155
|5
|Cas Valk
|151
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|121
|10
|Valerio Lata
|111
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|274
|2
|Romain Febvre
|235
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|196
|4
|Lucas Coenen
|176
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|164
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|148
|7
|Kevin Horgmo
|137
|8
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|122
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|102
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|99
Other Championship Standings
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 4
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles