450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

April 14, 2025, 9:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 13 (of 17) - Philadelphia SX - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Supercross

Philadelphia - 250SX Showdown

April 12, 2025
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:09.993 48.322 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:11.203 1.211 48.823 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:16.282 5.079 48.958 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:16.822 0.541 49.013 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:21.846 5.024 48.572 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
6 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:22.393 0.548 48.907 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:38.022 15.629 49.807 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:40.644 2.623 49.779 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:43.425 2.782 49.669 Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:46.000 2.575 49.305 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results
Cole Davies (Yamaha)
Cole Davies (Yamaha) Align Media
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): RJ Hampshire, Cole Davies, and Haiden Deegan.
250SX Class podium (riders left to right): RJ Hampshire, Cole Davies, and Haiden Deegan. Align Media
Supercross

Philadelphia - 450SX

April 12, 2025
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 20:53.803 47.771 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 20:56.458 2.654 48.072 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:17.843 21.386 48.620 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:29.223 11.381 48.538 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
5 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy 21:31.606 2.383 48.943 Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
6 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:35.473 3.867 48.888 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:36.720 1.248 49.549 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
8 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:42.326 5.606 49.065 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
9 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss 20:59.600 1 Lap 49.409 Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
10 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:02.273 2.674 49.566 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM)
Chase Sexton (KTM) Align Media
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Ken Roczen.
450SX Class podium (riders left to right): Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Ken Roczen. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 117
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 117
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 115
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 103
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 91
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 89
7Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
8Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 77
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 77
10Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 57
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 110
6Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 110
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 108
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 99
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 68
10Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 63
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 278
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 266
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 204
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 203
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 184
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 181
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 151
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 149
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 136
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 13 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171 25
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154 22
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145 20
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136 18
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 117 17
6Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 117 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 115 15
8Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 115 14
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 110 13
10Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 108 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 278 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 266 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 240 20
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 204 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 203 17
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 184 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 181 15
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States 151 14
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 149 13
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 136 12
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Round 5 (of 13) - The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee

GNCC

The Old Gray - Overall Race

April 11, 2025
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:59:43.439 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:13.779 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
3 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:00:38.430 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
4 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 03:00:40.558 Duvall, WA United States OTH
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:01:09.438 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:01:19.619 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:01:59.490 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
8 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:02:04.588 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
9 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:02:12.934 Australia Australia KTM
10 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:04:33.053 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

The Old Gray - XC2 Pro Race

April 11, 2025
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:13.779 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:01:09.438 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:02:12.934 Australia Australia KTM
4 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:04:33.053 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:07:07.075 Landrum, SC United States Honda
6 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:08:14.728 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
7 Michael Delosa Michael Delosa 03:16:40.290 Gillett, PA United States Yamaha
8 Hunter D Bush Hunter D Bush 03:16:46.448 Sciota, PA United States Kawasaki
9 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:18:32.930 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
10 Layton J Smail Layton J Smail 03:19:12.279 Covington, WA United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

The Old Gray - XC3 Pro-Am Race

April 11, 2025
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 03:13:46.358 Landrum, SC United States GasGas
2 James Jenkins James Jenkins 03:18:02.273 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
3 Huck Jenkins Huck Jenkins 03:19:36.693 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
4 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:26:07.239 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
5 Raley L Messer Raley L Messer 03:05:15.819 Beaver Dam, KY United States Beta
6 Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown 03:05:52.019 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
7 James D Simpson James D Simpson 03:29:21.817 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
8 Tyler J Scheels Tyler J Scheels 01:32:52.779 Monterey, TN United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The Old Gray - WXC Race

April 11, 2025
The Old Gray
Monterey, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:10:45.190 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:10:52.018 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
3 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:15:02.037 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:15:48.239 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Brooke Cosner Brooke Cosner 02:18:49.978 Mchenry, MD United States Kawasaki
6 Addison Harris Addison Harris 02:21:59.299 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
7 Carly Lee Carly Lee 02:22:45.548 Millville, NJ United States KTM
8 Danielle Mcdonald Danielle Mcdonald 02:24:23.256 Parkes Yamaha
9 Ellie Winland Ellie Winland 02:27:17.159 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
10 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 02:31:14.691 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 113
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 102
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 80
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 77
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 71
6Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 66
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 63
8Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 57
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 53
10Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 51
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 138
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 113
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 108
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 91
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 78
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 70
7Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 65
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 62
9Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 57
10Kenneth Held Tabernacle, NJ United States 50
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 133
2Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 87
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 87
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 77
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 72
6Luke Brown Wellington 62
7Huck Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 58
8Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 56
9Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
10Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 127
2Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 124
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 98
4Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 76
6Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 66
7Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 63
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 62
9Addison Harris Smithfield, RI United States 56
10Danielle Mcdonald Parkes 45
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 5 (of 20) - MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2

April 13, 2025
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 3 - 2 KTM
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 2 - 4 Husqvarna
3 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 12 - 1 Yamaha
4 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 7 - 3 KTM
5 Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands 6 - 5 KTM
6 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 1 - 16 Triumph
7 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 9 - 7 KTM
8 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands 8 - 9 Yamaha
9 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 10 - 8 Honda
10 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 5 - 14 Honda
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP

April 13, 2025
Pietramurata
Trentino, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 1 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 2 Kawasaki
3 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 5 - 3 Fantic
4 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 3 - 6 KTM
5 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 7 - 4 Honda
6 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 4 - 7 Yamaha
7 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 9 - 8 KTM
8 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 14 - 5 Honda
9 Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings 		The Netherlands 10 - 11 KTM
10 Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom 12 - 12 Beta
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 231
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 219
3Andrea Adamo Italy 213
4Liam Everts Belgium 203
8Thibault Benistant France 171
6Sacha Coenen Belgium 169
7Camden McLellan South Africa 155
5Cas Valk The Netherlands 151
9Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 121
10Valerio Lata Italy 111
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Projected Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 274
2Romain Febvre France 235
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 196
4Lucas Coenen Belgium 176
5Maxime Renaux France 164
6Ruben Fernandez Spain 148
7Kevin Horgmo Norway 137
8Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 122
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 102
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 99
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

2025 US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 4

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
