Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
Philadelphia SX Podcast: More Sexton vs Webb, A Great Showdown, Track and Weather

Philadelphia SX Podcast: More Sexton vs Webb, A Great Showdown, Track and Weather

April 14, 2025, 11:00am

Lots to talk about when it comes to Philly SX and here is Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt and me talking about Cole Davies’ great ride, Chase Sexton having to win, Cooper Webb’s race craft, and more.

Listen to the '25 Philadelphia SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

