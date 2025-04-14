Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship went off this weekend inside of Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. This weekend also marked the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns. The week was filled with debate on what direction the 250SX East title fight would go after things tightened up in last weekend’s Foxborough mud bog. Forgotten in the championship headlines was that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Cole Davies was coming into the weekend on the heels of his first career win in Seattle.

Unfortunately, the showdown main event was red flagged after a couple laps for a downed Daxton Bennick. But when the gate dropped for the second time (a full restart) it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire who took advantage of the red flag restart and turned his first turn crash into a holeshot. Davies came around lap one in fifth and methodically picked his way through Coty Schock and Haiden Deegan and then got by both Seth Hammaker and Hampshire on lap six to take the lead. Despite a late charge by his teammate Deegan, Davies ran off with the win relatively unchallenged. By the end of the night Davies reminded us again of just how special he is. The Kiwi came through some of the biggest names the 250 field has to offer and claimed back-to-back wins. The first time a rookie has won back-to-back Supercross races since Trey Canard in 2008.

In the post-race press conference Davies’ admitted that the red flag fired him up for the restart.

“I was in a good spot before the red flag, so I was a bit pissed off to be honest,” Davies said. “When I lined up, I was a bit pissed on the gate. I knew I had to reset and get another good start. I didn’t get a great start. We were pretty much just battling it out, and I got to the lead, and I tried to put some good laps in early and just rode it home from there.”

Davies talked about how he just rode his own race and tried not to focus on who was on which coast or about championship points.

“I don’t really try to think about the riders, I try to think about myself,” he said. “There are some big names out on the track, but I just try to focus on myself and doing what I can and just executing.”

Watch some highlights from the post-race press conference below.