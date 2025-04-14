It hasn’t actually been a good season for RJ Hampshire. He was barely able to make it into round one after a major wrist injury, and at that race he got stuck on a Tuff Block and basically finished a lap behind. He’s been dealing with that injury, a rough one in a mud race, and more, and yet, somehow has fought, scratched and clawed his way into a share of the points lead in 250SX East. It’s been an incredible show of heart and determination for a rider who never lacks for either.
Philadelphia showed that again. RJ admits he wasn’t fast, but he did enough to place on the podium and get the most points of any 250 East rider. It was an adventure to get there, as usual, and he fully admitted the luck was on his side this time. He was in a first-turn crash off the start, but got rescued by a red flag restart and holeshot.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|115
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|103
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|91
“The things that went through my head going in that first turn the, the first start, I felt the thing [wrist] cracking and popping,” said Hampshire, initially worried he’d re-broken the wrist. “It was literally locked in with handlebars, I think it was [Coty] Schock on the inside. I couldn't get out of it and, the things running through your head, it’s like “Man, did you do it [break the wrist] again? A red flag came out and this one definitely worked in my favor. You don't get these chances all the time. I absolutely crushed that second start and it was literally perfect.”
The restart put him up front, but RJ didn’t have the speed to win on this day. He did all he could.
“I just did not feel good at all,” said Hampshire. “I felt like I couldn't get out of my own way, honestly. I was leading the race, led a few laps and was struggling, but I just felt like I had to just hit my marks and do what I could. Haiden [Deegan] got me, Cole [Davies] got me and I was still content. I know the guys that I need to beat. I saw the green 56 [250 East title rival Seth Hammaker] come up beside me at once and I was like, “Okay, we've got to hold on to this thing and just grind this out.
“There wasn't really one section [where he was struggling]. It was just kind of reminding myself, I can't go too fast or try to go too hard because then that was a mistake. I was really, really slow after the quad, you go right, big double right before the finish. I don't know what it was with that section, but all day I just felt like I could not get through it. So I know I was losing a lot of time there. Then before the mechanics’ area, that right-hander, it was so hit or miss whether you got a good drive out or not.”
How tough was it?
“Literally the toughest main event I've ever had to do, um, just mentally, physically, I had to stay in check and yeah, it worked out.”
Now Hampshire is shocked to find things working his direction to where he’s erased that early season points deficit, and with only one win.
“Yeah, it's, it's nuts,” he said. “I always say anything can happen, um, and these chances that I've had this year, I haven't had those in the 10 years of doing this. Just crazy the way it's all worked out. I put myself in the best position I can on the weekends, um, and it just seems things are going my way. I just pray that it kind of keeps going this way. I'm gonna get better I feel. We have three races to go. Tied for the points lead, which we were not in this position last year. I really just shoot for that last round where you have three points. You want to have that opportunity to go out there and just prove that you can win. If we're there, I'm happy heading into Salt Lake.”
This 250SX East battle has been one of the wildest ever. Maybe no one is better equipped for that kind of fight than Hampshire.
“I promise you there's no one that believes in their self more than my like me on the line. I knew I could get back in this thing. I know how crazy these things can go. It was important just to stay in it and get things back going, which I did pretty fast. Last weekend sucked, but also it sucked for everybody. We’ve made up good points and then tonight just did what I had to do.”