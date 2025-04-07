Video highlights from the 12th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Foxborough Supercross was the sixth 250SX East Division round. This race was also round 12 of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Chance Hymas (Honda) scored his first 250SX career win as Cullin Park (Honda) and Gage Linville (KTM) rounded out the podium, as all three riders scored their maiden podiums. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (KTM) leave tied for the championship lead.

Aaron Plessinger (KTM) took the 450SX main event win over Shane McElrath (Honda) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Webb continues to lead the 450SX standings.

Check out the post-race videos for the Foxborough Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.

Foxborough Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights