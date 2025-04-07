Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Cullin Park
  3. Gage Linville
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 19
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Mon Apr 21
News
Watch: Foxborough SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More

April 7, 2025, 3:05pm
Video highlights from the 12th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Foxborough Supercross was the sixth 250SX East Division round. This race was also round 12 of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Chance Hymas (Honda) scored his first 250SX career win as Cullin Park (Honda) and Gage Linville (KTM) rounded out the podium, as all three riders scored their maiden podiums. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) and Tom Vialle (KTM) leave tied for the championship lead. 

Aaron Plessinger (KTM) took the 450SX main event win over Shane McElrath (Honda) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Webb continues to lead the 450SX standings.

Check out the post-race videos for the Foxborough Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.

Foxborough Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Round 11, Seattle | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/29/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #12 Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 12 - Foxborough, MA - April 5, 2025

Foxborough SX Results

Supercross

Foxborough - 250SX East

April 5, 2025
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 9:42.219 1:20.314 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
2 Cullin Park Cullin Park 10:14.065 31.846 1:23.657 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
3 Gage Linville Gage Linville 10:57.036 42.972 1:31.192 Lake Park, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Justin Rodbell Justin Rodbell 11:11.594 14.559 1:27.931 Prince Frederick, MD United States Honda CRF450R
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 12:12.249 1:00.655 1:30.191 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross

Foxborough - 450SX

April 5, 2025
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 15:21.939 1:17.584 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 15:47.859 25.920 1:21.648 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 16:53.118 1:05.259 1:34.623 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 17:04.840 11.723 1:24.856 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 17:07.000 2.161 1:23.525 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 99
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 96
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 91
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 89
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 256
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 241
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 220
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 187
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 186
Full Standings
