After his great rides in Pro Motocross last summer, seeing Hymas earn a supercross win is not a surprise. However, when you consider his off-season knee surgery and his plan for this season was basically to get through supercross, learn, and come out swinging for Pro Motocross, it is impressive for him to score this win. Plus, he said after the race he wasn’t even sure if he would make it to the first East Division race this season (Tampa) as his goal was to get in at least half of the supercross season. He made it to Tampa, scored a couple of top ten results, including a career-best fourth at the Daytona SX. But now, he is officially in the record books as a winner.

“Yeah, I don't even really know where to start there,” Hymas said on his last 14 months. “First off, racing all last year with no ACL in my knee, really only doing eight races my rookie year. So, I had to do a lot of catch-up last year and then missing out on Motocross of Nations last year with my knee and the rest of them. Got that fixed. And the goal was just to possibly make Tampa, you know, and or come halfway through the series. So yeah, once we once we got to Tampa, it was just like, all right, let's learn each weekend and let's see what we can do. And clicked off my best finish of my career at Daytona with a fourth.”

“And I kind of went downhill for me after that,” he continued. “I think I was just getting too greedy with what I wanted. And having really only two weeks on the bike before Tampa didn't help at all, especially with the new bike this year, it's quite a bit different than last year's bike. So, on top of getting my personal health back to 100 percent, it's also I'm trying to develop a new bike. So, I had a good team behind me, and we worked our butts off to get where we're at right now. And hopefully this is just the start of a of a good trend going forward. But yeah, it's it means a lot to me. It means a lot to the people around me. I mean, they've seen me at my lowest, and there's a lot of hard work that goes in. And there's times that you don't feel like this is ever possible. And it's those are the days that you push the hardest. And you always have that belief that you can do it. Because times like this, it's I don't want to say they're rare, but it doesn't happen very often. So, you got to appreciate it a little bit more than usual, I would feel like.”