2024 GasGas ES 500 Garage Build
Build: Jay Clark (dirtbiketv1.com)
Text: Kris Keefer
Photos/Video: Simon Cudby
Long time industry guy Jay Clark loves to ride moto and trail, with his now advancing age he is looking to do more dual sport riding. In many areas of our country riding spots are going away and street legal dual sport bikes will allow you to get more fun rides in that can be good for your mental health. This 2024 GasGas ES 500 dual sport Garage Build is just the trick. After selling his older EXC bikes, Jay found some great deals from a local dealership with big rebates this past fall. It was time for an ultimate on/off-road build, but I didn’t know if I was ready for what transpired.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping and Quick-Shift
Rekluse
Torque Drive Clutch Kit, Outer Cover, Clutch Slave
rekluse.com
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup with WP 6500 Kit
racetech.com
Pro X Racing Parts
Front and Rear Sprockets, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Rotor Rear
FMF Racing
Factory 4.1 Slip on Muffler
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit
Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds
Dunlop
AT82 Front Tire
AT82 Rear tire
ODI
MX V2 Lock-On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars
True North Motos
Tail Kit (all one brake light/running light/blinkers), LED Flasher Relay, Front Mini Stalk Blinkers, Switch Horn, Blinkers, Kill Switch, Right Side Start Button
ICW
Radiator Bracing
IMS
3.5 Gallon Fuel Tank, Coolant Catch Can (in frame), Core Foot Pegs
2024GasGasES500-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-027 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-029 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-037 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-038 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-039 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-040 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-041 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-042 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-043 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-044 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-045 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-046 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-047 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-048 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-049 Simon Cudby 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-050 Simon Cudby Garage Build 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby