Build: Jay Clark (dirtbiketv1.com)

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Long time industry guy Jay Clark loves to ride moto and trail, with his now advancing age he is looking to do more dual sport riding. In many areas of our country riding spots are going away and street legal dual sport bikes will allow you to get more fun rides in that can be good for your mental health. This 2024 GasGas ES 500 dual sport Garage Build is just the trick. After selling his older EXC bikes, Jay found some great deals from a local dealership with big rebates this past fall. It was time for an ultimate on/off-road build, but I didn’t know if I was ready for what transpired.

Parts List:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping and Quick-Shift

td-racing.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Kit, Outer Cover, Clutch Slave

rekluse.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup with WP 6500 Kit

racetech.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Front and Rear Sprockets, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Rotor Rear

pro-x.com

FMF Racing

Factory 4.1 Slip on Muffler

fmfracing.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit

Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com

Dunlop

AT82 Front Tire

AT82 Rear tire

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock-On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

True North Motos

Tail Kit (all one brake light/running light/blinkers), LED Flasher Relay, Front Mini Stalk Blinkers, Switch Horn, Blinkers, Kill Switch, Right Side Start Button

truenorthmotos.com

ICW

Radiator Bracing

icwbikestands.com

IMS

3.5 Gallon Fuel Tank, Coolant Catch Can (in frame), Core Foot Pegs

imsproducts.com