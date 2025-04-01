Results Archive
2024 GasGas ES 500 Garage Build

April 1, 2025, 2:00pm

Build: Jay Clark (dirtbiketv1.com)

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Long time industry guy Jay Clark loves to ride moto and trail, with his now advancing age he is looking to do more dual sport riding. In many areas of our country riding spots are going away and street legal dual sport bikes will allow you to get more fun rides in that can be good for your mental health. This 2024 GasGas ES 500 dual sport Garage Build is just the trick. After selling his older EXC bikes, Jay found some great deals from a local dealership with big rebates this past fall. It was time for an ultimate on/off-road build, but I didn’t know if I was ready for what transpired.

Parts List:

 

Twisted Development    

Vortex ECU with Custom Mapping and Quick-Shift 

td-racing.com

Rekluse 

Torque Drive Clutch Kit, Outer Cover, Clutch Slave 
rekluse.com

Race Tech  

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup with WP 6500 Kit 
racetech.com

Pro X Racing Parts       

Front and Rear Sprockets, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Rotor Rear

pro-x.com

FMF Racing   

Factory 4.1 Slip on Muffler 

fmfracing.com

DeCal Works                    

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit       

Pre-printed Number Plate Backgrounds

decalmx.com   

Dunlop     

AT82 Front Tire

AT82 Rear tire 

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock-On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

True North Motos

Tail Kit (all one brake light/running light/blinkers), LED Flasher Relay, Front Mini Stalk Blinkers, Switch Horn, Blinkers, Kill Switch, Right Side Start Button

truenorthmotos.com

ICW                                     

Radiator Bracing

icwbikestands.com

IMS  

3.5 Gallon Fuel Tank, Coolant Catch Can (in frame), Core Foot Pegs 

imsproducts.com

  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-001
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-001 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-002
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-002 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-003
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-003 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-004
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-004 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-005
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-005 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-006
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-006 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-007
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-007 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-008
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-008 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-009
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-009 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-010
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-010 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-011
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-011 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-012
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-012 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-013
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-013 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-014
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-014 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-015
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-015 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-016
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-016 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-017
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-017 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-018
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-018 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-019
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-019 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-020
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-020 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-021
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-021 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-022
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-022 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-023
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-023 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-024
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-024 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-026
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-026 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-027
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-027 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-028
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-028 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-029
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-029 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-030
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-030 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-031
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-031 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-032
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-032 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-033
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-033 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-034
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-034 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-035
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-035 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-036
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-036 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-037
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-037 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-038
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-038 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-039
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-039 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-040
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-040 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-041
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-041 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-042
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-042 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-043
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-043 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-044
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-044 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-045
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-045 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-046
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-046 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-047
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-047 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-048
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-048 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-049
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-049 Simon Cudby
  • 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-050
    2024GasGasES500-Cudby-050 Simon Cudby
  • Garage Build 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-025
    Garage Build 2024GasGasES500-Cudby-025 Simon Cudby

