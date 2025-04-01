Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule
Deegan: “Boys Being Boys”

Deegan: “Boys Being Boys”

April 1, 2025, 1:00pm

Haiden Deegan’s day started off great in Seattle, as he set the fastest lap time in both timed qualifying sessions, on a soft and difficult track. Haiden definitely had the speed to win, and it seemed he would carry that momentum into the night show, but then, well racing happened. A pair of crashes in the heat and the main event kept Haiden off of the top step of the podium, though he was able to rebound for third. He spoke about his main event crash in the post-race press conference:

“I actually kind of missed the bike sit up. I realized that literally the first rhythm. I was like, ‘Damn, I'm way too soft.’ And I hit that triple after the finish and instantly my front just blew through and tucked and I was like, ‘Going for a ride’ and got back up and I was probably mid pack or so. I mean it's the first lap and you go down and my goal was just to get to the podium or pass the guy in second in points so I can make that that points gap bigger. And just kind of dug hard and it was definitely a scary race because, obviously my bike wasn't exactly where I wanted, so I was over riding and getting pretty sketchy. But I mean, in the end we made it happen and got on the podium and gained two more points.”

He went on to talk about his heat race crash, as well as why he is so off on set up when it comes to race day. “In the heat race I kinda, since it was the first track, I didn't know whether Cole was gonna rip that outside or not. He had to cut down to the lower rut and my front wheel got stuck on his foot pegs, so that was that one. And then the main event, yeah, first lap just tucked the front and I ride my bike really hard when I race, but at the practice track, I ride it pretty like smooth, like I float around the track pretty well and maybe it's cause I know the track so well I can flow around at the farm, but when I get to the race, I'm really aggressive and I feel like now I gotta figure out how to make my bike handle that cause so far, I mean here and even Indy, I just felt like I was just blowing through way too hard.”

"When I get to the race, I'm really aggressive and I feel like now I gotta figure out how to make my bike handle that." -Haiden Deegan Align Media

It can be hard for a rider as aggressive as Deegan to bring that sort of intensity to the practice track. Nor would it necessarily be safe to ride that close to the edge all of the time, so it is understandable how he can be so far off when it comes to race day set up. Still being able to adapt and rebound even on a bad day is what champions have to do. And with a 14-point lead and only three 250SX West Division rounds left (with two of those rounds being East/West Showdowns), a Deegan championship is looking likely.

We would be remiss to mention Deegan in Seattle and not bring up the Julien Beaumer scuffle. After a block pass for the final podium position in the main (which was only made worse by Deegan looking back to see if Beaumer fell or not) the two had words after the race. A little helmet grab by Beaumer and a helmet slap by Haiden, had the fans eating up the drama. Still Deegan was able to shrug it off afterwards and just chalked it up to “boys being boys.”

“It definitely gets a little rowdy, but I mean, all I can say is its boys being boys, and he grabbed my helmet first and I was like, ‘Don't touch me.’ But I don't know. It is what it is. It's racing and I don't know. Someone said he said he's gonna get paid back or whatever, but yeah, we'll see.”

Some riders prefer to let their riding do their talking, but that is not Deegan’s style. And whether or not fans love the off-track banter, it sure makes this 250SX West Division championship that much more exciting to watch!

  • Deegan_AlignMedia_SX25_Seattle_112
    Deegan_AlignMedia_SX25_Seattle_112
  • Deegan_AlignMedia_SX25_Seattle_116
    Deegan_AlignMedia_SX25_Seattle_116
  • Deegan_AlignMedia_SX25_Seattle_119
    Deegan_AlignMedia_SX25_Seattle_119
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now