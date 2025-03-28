Jordon Smith Returns to Racing This Weekend in Seattle After Arlington SX Crash

After a brutal crash in the whoops at the Arlington Supercross, resulting in a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen, Jordon Smith is making his return to racing this weekend. After getting cleared by doctors late this week, Smith is set to make his return to the starting line for the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship.

Smith started the season with two straight podiums, scoring 3-2-4 finishes through the first three rounds as he was one of the championship contenders. Then, he picked up Triumph Racing's first U.S. win in either AMA Supercross or Motocross with an overall win at the Glendale Supercross in Arizona in February.

The North Carolina native entered the Arlington SX on February 22 second in the 250SX West standings, just two points behind KTM's Julien Beaumer. Unfortunately, one turn before taking the white flag in the first Triple Crown race of the night, Smith had a wild crash in the whoops, ending his night early. Smith was placed on a backboard and lifted onto the Alpinestars medical cart, but he acknowledged the crowd.

The extent of his injuries was announced (four broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a small laceration on his spleen) and the team stated he would miss the Indianapolis Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown. Now, just a little over a month after his crash, he is back for this weekend's Seattle SX.

Entering this weekend, Smith sits fifth in the championship, 44 points behind leader Haiden Deegan. At the 2024 Seattle SX, he had a forgettable night at Lumen Field, crashing out of a podium finish and going down a total of three times late in the 250SX main event. How will Smith do in his first race back after injury this go round in Seattle?