Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Jordon Smith Returns to Racing This Weekend in Seattle After Arlington SX Crash

March 28, 2025, 11:50am
Jordon Smith Returns to Racing This Weekend in Seattle After Arlington SX Crash

After a brutal crash in the whoops at the Arlington Supercross, resulting in a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen, Jordon Smith is making his return to racing this weekend. After getting cleared by doctors late this week, Smith is set to make his return to the starting line for the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship.

Smith started the season with two straight podiums, scoring 3-2-4 finishes through the first three rounds as he was one of the championship contenders. Then, he picked up Triumph Racing's first U.S. win in either AMA Supercross or Motocross with an overall win at the Glendale Supercross in Arizona in February. 

The North Carolina native entered the Arlington SX on February 22 second in the 250SX West standings, just two points behind KTM's Julien Beaumer. Unfortunately, one turn before taking the white flag in the first Triple Crown race of the night, Smith had a wild crash in the whoops, ending his night early. Smith was placed on a backboard and lifted onto the Alpinestars medical cart, but he acknowledged the crowd. 

The extent of his injuries was announced (four broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a small laceration on his spleen) and the team stated he would miss the Indianapolis Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown. Now, just a little over a month after his crash, he is back for this weekend's Seattle SX.

Entering this weekend, Smith sits fifth in the championship, 44 points behind leader Haiden Deegan. At the 2024 Seattle SX, he had a forgettable night at Lumen Field, crashing out of a podium finish and going down a total of three times late in the 250SX main event. How will Smith do in his first race back after injury this go round in Seattle?

"We are back! Been working hard to get healed and back to race shape in the past 4 weeks. Thanks to all the doctors that had a part in helping me get back on the track, and my whole crew back at home with a special thanks to @katie.smith.__ for taking care of Blair and I! See you guys in Seattle! ☔️🌧️⛈️"

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Saturday, March 29
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 29 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 29 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      March 30 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
Full Standings
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now