GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
High Point Raceway Announces 2025 Race Season Schedule

March 21, 2025, 8:00am
The following press release is from High Point Raceway:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. High Point Raceway is excited to announce its 2025 season lineup of professional, amateur and off-road motorcycle, ATV and eMTB racing events.

This year the legendary Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania racetrack is looking forward to hosting round four of the Pro Motocross Championship, round eight of the Grand National Cross Country Series, a round five of the PAMX Series as well as the second annual Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East.

High Point Raceway

To kick off the year at High Point, off-road racing comes by with the Mason-Dixon round of the Grand National Cross Country Series on May 30 – June 1. While the Mason-Dixon GNCC is held across the street at Mathews Farm, portions of the course overlook High Point Raceway and feature virtually identical terrain. It’s also possible for the racecourse to cross over to the woods of High Point Raceway itself. This event also hosts the Mowgli Memorial Dog Show on Saturday evening. Come check out America’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.GNCCRacing.com for full details.

The Pro Motocross Championship returns to Pennsylvania for the 48th running of the High Point National on Saturday, June 14. Get outside and enjoy Father’s Day weekend at round four of the 2025 season while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers battle it out on the track. Several different ticketing options are available online now from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and trackside suites. Amateur Racing will also take place over the weekend, with the PAMX Series running in conjunction with the Pro National on Sunday. Visit www.highpointmx.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.

Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East returns to High Point Raceway on August 29-31 in conjunction with the Big Dave Vet Homecoming. The not quite traditional motocross and not quite off-road event settles somewhere in the middle and is incredibly fun for the whole family. The course features tamed down motocross sections, exciting loops through the woods, and a mixture of diverse surfaces, making it a thrilling grand prix racing experience for riders and spectators alike. Keep up to date with the latest announcements and information by visiting, www.dayinthedirtouteast.com.

  • The Mason-Dixon GNCC event is hosted directly across the street from High Point MX.
    The Mason-Dixon GNCC event is hosted directly across the street from High Point MX. Mack Faint
  • High Point National remains a Father's Day Weekend tradition.
    High Point National remains a Father's Day Weekend tradition. Align Media
  • The second annual Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East heads to High Point August 29-31.
    The second annual Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East heads to High Point August 29-31. Courtesy of Red Bull

For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on FacebookX and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news. 

