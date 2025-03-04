Kenworthy's in Troy, Ohio is gone, and so are the 125cc two-strokes at the top level of racing. Drink in the nostalgia of the first moto of the 2000 Kenworthy's National, as Travis Pastrana and Ohio's own Brock Sellards battle for the lead. It sounds great, too!

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.