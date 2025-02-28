Build: Twisted Development

Text: Kris Keefer

Photos/Video: Simon Cudby

Back in August of 2024 we tested Phil Nicoletti’s full ClubMX Yamaha race machine that was too much for my vet hands to handle. However, within that test there was a secret to Phil’s bike that we uncovered that he wasn’t too willing to talk about. When we wanted to ask him about this secret throttle body that he was running on his race bike, he brushed over it and wanted us to keep moving on, so we knew we had to deep dive this specific part more. Sorry, Phil! Even though Phil’s bike was a full race engine done by Twisted Development we wanted to grab Jamie Ellis (owner of TD Racing), give him our completely stock 2025 YZ450F, and have him bolt on just the RP throttle body to see if this dual injected system can smooth out the blue beast that is the YZ450F.

Parts Used:

Twisted Development

RP Throttle Body Kit (includes Vortex ECU and hardware to bolt on kit at home)

td-racing.com

Akrapovic

Evolution Full Muffler System

akrapovic.com

Dunlop

120/80-19 MX14 Rear

80/100-21 MX3S Front

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Renthal

672 Fatbar, Half Waffle Soft Grips, 49T Rear Sprocket, 13T Front Sprocket

renthal.com

Seat Concepts

All Blue Full Custom Seat

seatconcepts.com

REP Suspension

Front Fork Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Rear Shock Re-Valve/Re-Spring, Full Linkage Kit (knuckle/pull rods)

repsuspension.com

Twin Air

PowerFlow Kit

twinairusa.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Polisport

Full Blue Plastic, Foldable Motorcycle Stand

polisport.com