Watch: Arlington SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the seventh round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Arlington Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Championship and also the seventh round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) took the overall win as Coty Schock (Yamaha) earned his first career podium as Michael Mosiman (Yamaha) rounded out the all-Yamaha podium. Deegan takes over the championship lead from Julien Beaumer (KTM), who finished sixth overall and revealed after the race he popped his shoulder out in a qualifying crash earlier in the day.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the overall 450SX win over Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Chase Sexton (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.
Check out the post-race videos for the Arlington Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Arlington Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #7: Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 7 - Arlington - Feb 22, 2025
Weege Show Post Arlington: A Shocker and Schock
Arlington SX Results
Arlington - 250SX WestFebruary 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|2 - 4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|3 - 2 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|5 - 5 - 3
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|5
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|7 - 3 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250
Arlington - 450SXFebruary 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|6 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 5 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|2 - 3 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|4 - 4 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|109
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|87
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|86
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|146
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|141
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|127
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|108