Julien Beaumer no longer has the points lead in 250SX West, but his mysteriously under par ride in Arlington makes a little more sense now. The second-year pro crashed hard in qualifying and his shoulder "popped." Few were aware of this during the race, but afterward he spoke about it to our Aaron Hansel. JuJu, who has recently spent some time in Florida to prepare for more rutted tracks like Arlington and Indy, is working hard and not using this shoulder as an excuse!
Racer X: How was it?
Julien Beaumer: It was a frustrating day. There’s not much I can say, I had that big crash in Q2 and popped my shoulder out. I was able to get it in and finish that session, but yeah, I was in pain. There’s nothing you can do though, we’re in this championship and we’re going to go for it no matter what. I’ll get some therapy on this and come out swinging at Indy.
I was unaware that you hurt your shoulder but that answers the next question I had—you didn’t really seem like yourself out there tonight. How bad was it bothering you out there?
It bothered me quite a bit, but there’s no excuse. We’re racing dirt bikes. I think I could have managed it better than I did. It was there, but I should have been better.
You have to take it easy on your self a little bit. You did pop your shoulder out. It’s not nothing.
It’s not nothing, but I’m a racer. You know how it is, we’re here to win races no matter what. I should have won and I should have been better no matter if I hurt my shoulder or not.
What do you plan on working on before Indy? At this point just the shoulder?
We need to get the shoulder back to as good as we possibly can in this little break. That’s the main focus, but there are some things I need to work on. I struggled a little bit tonight with the ruts and how the track broke down. I’m going to get back work on that and come back swinging.
Of course you don’t want to lose the points lead, but it’s been a battle hanging onto that red plate. Now that you don’t have it, is there a sense of relief? You’re only six points back. Is there a part of you that’s like, "Okay, I don’t have to worry about that anymore?"
Yes and no. I tried to treat it as, it didn’t really matter if I had the points lead or not. We’re racing dirt bikes each weekend and we want to win each weekend, whether we have the points lead or not. It wasn’t too big of a thing for me, but I was the hunted, and now I’m the hunter. I’m going to get back to work and keep hunting.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|109
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|87
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|86
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85