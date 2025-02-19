Six rounds down in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 11 to go. Detroit was a day race, things got back to normal after a wild Tampa race. This week I thought I’d take a look at some stats and numbers from the first six rounds. Some of these are my own numbers and some of them are from my buddy @mxreference on IG and X (formerly "Twitter").
1
Number of SX points leaders that hit the gate this year. That would be KTM’s Chase Sexton in Detroit who seemingly applied the Mike Alessi technique, “count to six and dump the clutch." I’m shaking my head while I type this because I can’t believe Sexton thought this was a great idea.
19
Number of riders that Sexton passed in a great ride after hitting said gate and crashing two turns after that. Sexton rode amazing to get third and I guess in a way hitting the gate could be a good thing because Sexton has to be enthused with the way he rode afterwards. His best lap was 0.4 better than anyone else’s and his second-best lap was also better than anyone else laid down.
121
Number of points for both Sexton and Cooper Webb after six rounds. Webb scored his first win of the year in a great ride, Sexton’s got two wins and although Ken Roczen will be a threat here and there, does anyone not think the 2025 450SX title will come down between these two? Let’s go, may the best man win!
99 Percent
Number of people that thought Webb would get Roczen late in the race for the win in Detroit. The only ones that thought Kenny could hold on to beat his late race nemesis were Courtney Roczen, Blake Savage, and probably Griff Roczen. Unfortunately for Roczen, Webb is a late race savage and can figure things out. He couldn’t do it to Jett Lawrence last year but just about every other rider has been zapped by Webb late in races.
8.63
The average position of both Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb at the white stripe in the first turn. So yes, you think of Sexton as not always a great starter but guess what? Webb’s not any better!
5.00
Average position of Ken Roczen at the white stripe and yes, the eye test also proves that Roczen is a better starter than the other two guys.
36
Sexton and Roczen number of laps led through the six rounds which is tied for the best, Webb’s got 28. And ICYWW, everyone else currently not injured has only led 20 laps soooo yeah, think this thing is coming down to these three riders or nah?
5
The number of spots that Chase Sexton, on average, outqualifies Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen through the first six races. Yes, that doesn’t mean much outside of gate pick for the heat but if you’re a Sexton fan, it’s some proof that your guy is just faster than the other two.
4
Position for Malcolm Stewart in Detroit, yes it was helped by Jason Anderson going down late, but Mookie still rode well. No, he didn’t look otherworldly like he did in Tampa but this was his second best finish of the year. I think that win is going to propel Malcolm away from the group of Justin Barcia/Aaron Plessinger/Justin Cooper that he had been stuck in to start the year.
0
The number of 450SX riders that Honda HRC Progressive are going to have for the rest of the SX season. Seems nutty right? Team manager Lars Lindstrom has said that they don’t have to fill a spot but that they will look at it. Look, we all know where this is going—put Dean Wilson on the bike in his final SX season. Do it Lars…
5
Number of OEM’s in the top five in 450SX points (and none of them a Honda BTW) which is cool to see and gives everyone a dog in the fight. Looking at this further, there are three Yamahas in the top 20 in points, three Suzukis, five Hondas, two Kawasakis, five KTM Group bikes, and two (!!) Betas. Next year we’ll see Triumph and Ducati in there also, which will be awesome.
173
Number of SX starts for Kyle Chisholm in Detroit which ties him with Jeremy McGrath on the all-time list. I don’t care if you tie MC in number of times you pooped in one day, anytime you are listed in the same company as the King of SX, it’s a good thing.
3rd
Based on Jason Anderson’s season so far where he’s gotten third every other race, look for him to grab that final spot on the podium this weekend in Texas.
48
Approximate number of racers through the six rounds that have told the media they’re sick or they were sick or they’re gonna get sick.
1
Rider that got screwed badly at Detroit and that’s Max Anstie. We all know the deal, Anstie was seconds away from getting the white flag when the red flag came out for Cameron McAdoo. The AMA changed the rule from 90 percent of the race completed to call it complete when the red flag comes out to now a minimum three lap race if the white flag had not come out. Why they changed this makes no sense at all to me. Max Anstie should be two for two with every lap led after two rounds.
4
Laps led by Levi Kitchen and the win in Detroit. He’ll take it and move on for sure but even Kitchen on the PulpMX Show Monday night said he didn’t deserve the win.
2
Number of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders that had food poisoning in Detroit as Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo both were feeling under the weather. Kitchen said he ate the same chicken from the team that the other guys did, but they were throwing up and everything while he felt fine. Weird, right?
10th
Position in points of privateer Henry Miller of the Storm Lake Honda team after two races, ahead of factory riders Seth Hammaker, Austin Forkner amongst others. Solid start for the #55.
0 (unconfirmed)
Unconfirmed but I think that’s the number of crashes for Hardy Munoz in his two main events of the season so far. Hardy has been solid to start, he switched to Yamaha and maybe that has fixed his riding style that in the past has seemed to be like a grenade with the pin pulled. Hardy has always been talented but this year, maybe he’s figured things out?
Thanks for reading OBS from Detroit, we’re onto Texas and the Triple Crown this weekend! Yay for everyone to watch that unfold and oh yeah, the 250SX West is back also!