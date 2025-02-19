0

The number of 450SX riders that Honda HRC Progressive are going to have for the rest of the SX season. Seems nutty right? Team manager Lars Lindstrom has said that they don’t have to fill a spot but that they will look at it. Look, we all know where this is going—put Dean Wilson on the bike in his final SX season. Do it Lars…

5

Number of OEM’s in the top five in 450SX points (and none of them a Honda BTW) which is cool to see and gives everyone a dog in the fight. Looking at this further, there are three Yamahas in the top 20 in points, three Suzukis, five Hondas, two Kawasakis, five KTM Group bikes, and two (!!) Betas. Next year we’ll see Triumph and Ducati in there also, which will be awesome.

173

Number of SX starts for Kyle Chisholm in Detroit which ties him with Jeremy McGrath on the all-time list. I don’t care if you tie MC in number of times you pooped in one day, anytime you are listed in the same company as the King of SX, it’s a good thing.

3rd

Based on Jason Anderson’s season so far where he’s gotten third every other race, look for him to grab that final spot on the podium this weekend in Texas.

48

Approximate number of racers through the six rounds that have told the media they’re sick or they were sick or they’re gonna get sick.

1

Rider that got screwed badly at Detroit and that’s Max Anstie. We all know the deal, Anstie was seconds away from getting the white flag when the red flag came out for Cameron McAdoo. The AMA changed the rule from 90 percent of the race completed to call it complete when the red flag comes out to now a minimum three lap race if the white flag had not come out. Why they changed this makes no sense at all to me. Max Anstie should be two for two with every lap led after two rounds.