Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Live Now
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Cory Carsten
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

SX Fill-In for Lawrences? Lars Lindstrom: "We Don't Really Have to…But We'd Like to”

February 15, 2025, 12:30pm
SX Fill-In for Lawrences? Lars Lindstrom:

In a matter of a week, we saw both Jett (torn ACL in right knee) and Hunter Lawrence (torn labrum in shoulder) suffer injuries that require surgery and will keep the Australian brothers out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. After today’s action in Michigan—with no HRC CRF450R on the gates—11 rounds will remain in the championship. So, what happens for the 450cc roster for Honda HRC Progressive for the next three months?

The four-rider roster has the Lawrence duo in the premier class with Jo Shimoda racing the 250SX West Division and Chance Hymas racing the 250SX East Division (racing today at the Detroit SX). Chances are (no pun intended) we do not see either Shimoda or Hymas race the 450SX Class on opposite coasts. Shimoda is nursing two broken fingers in his left hand after catching a stray pit board in qualifying at the second round and Hymas is coming back from an injury himself and told media his big picture is a run at the 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

There have been some rumors online of a possible fill-in ride, as Steve Matthes wrote in Friday’s Racerhead #7 week recap. A few options could be Shane McElrath, Joey Savatgy, and Dylan Ferrandis, although again, these are just speculation at the moment.  

This morning, Honda posted an Instagram video today of Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom talking about the possibility of signing a fill-in rider for the remainder of supercross.

In short, Lindstrom said the team does not have to fill either seat, although they would like to if a fill-in ride deal makes sense. Both Jett and Hunter are eyeing a return to racing at the Pro Motocross opener in California on May 24. Maybe we will see someone on an HRC bike next weekend in Texas. Below is the key quote from Lindstrom, as well as the full video.

"We don't really have to put anybody on a bike for the end of the season, but we'd like to, if it works. ...We have some ideas and we're making plans."

Read Now
