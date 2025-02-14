Monster Energy AMA Supercross stops in Detroit this weekend, where the air is the same temperature as Phil Nicoletti's perpetually cold mood. Filthy's icy temperament didn't prevent him from replying to your questions, however, and this week there are some good ones! Read on for Phil's thoughts on Jason Weigandt's singing voice, Chase Sexton's mental fortitude, and the current state of track design.

And of course, if you have any questions or thoughts to share with the grumpiest man in racing, send them on over to phil@racerxonline.com.

Hi Phil,

Have you ever read an intro about a podcast and thought, ‘That’s,interesting I would like to listen to that.’ Then you open it and hear Jason Weigandt screaming over and over, ‘Podcast, podcast, podcast,’ and you can’t find the volume control on your computer? I almost didn't survive this experience. Has anyone ever told him he sounds terrible on that? I think he does a great job announcing and writing and in interviews, but he cannot sing, please let him know. My guess is that so many more people will not immediately turn it off and actually listen to the show. Maybe it’s just me. Thanks Phil,

-Old Guy

Old Guy,

Poor Weege. Some of the things Weege does are just unexplainable. You just have to nod your head, and carry on. I can almost guarantee you though, if you could make it past the screaming, the podcast would be good!

Weege is one of the best in our sport. I wish we could get him in the booth much, much more than he's in there. He should be in my own personal opinion. He knows everything about everyone. He's the only analyst who has ever came to the semis that I was in to see what was new, and what happened during the week. The only one. So I’ll give Weege some slack in his shitty podcast intro, because he makes it up for the effort he puts in on a Saturday when he’s in the booth!

-Phil