Champ vs. Champ
The 250SX East Region kicks off this weekend in Tampa, and since a wrist injury prevented RJ Hampshire from defending his #1 plate out west, he’ll be lining up this weekend against reigning 250SX East Region Champ Tom Vialle. This doesn’t happen very often, enjoy this rare dynamic when the gate drops this weekend. -Aaron Hansel
Fresh Start
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has had a tough go of things so far in 2025. Levi Kitchen, who was originally slated to race 250SX West, had to pull out at the last second with extreme illness. Ty Masterpool stepped up to fill the void, then broke his fingers. Then Garrett Marchbanks went out with a shoulder injury (which he’s back from), and rookie Drew Adams was activated. Unfortunately, Adams broke his collarbone in Glendale. Fortunately, the arrival of 250SX East competition means a new start for the battered PC squad. Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo confirmed on Friday he suffered a torn ACL recently and is riding through the injury and pain. Will Kitchen, McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker help repair the damage dealt out West? -Hansel
The Wringer
Speaking of tough times, it seems like that’s all Austin Forkner has had lately. After winning the 250SX East season opener in 2024, he had a vicious crash at the next round in Arlington and sustained a laundry list of injuries, and he even ended up undergoing brain surgery to address an abnormal cluster of blood vessels, which stemmed from a previous incident. This Saturday night will mark the first time he’s raced since that night in Arlington. No matter where he finishes, it’ll be nice to see a healthy Forkner back in action. -Hansel
Firing Up
Cooper Webb is always a championship threat, no matter what, and if Glendale is a sign of things to come from the two-time 450SX champ, things are going to start getting a bit more crowded up front. Webb won one of the night’s three main events and recorded his best finish of the season with a second place. He’s also fourth in points, ten back of Chase Sexton. Will Webb join the 450SX winner’s circle in Tampa? -Hansel
- Supercross
TampaSaturday, February 8
Back on the Box
Eli Tomac looked amazing when he won in San Diego, and while he hasn’t looked bad by any means since then, he also hasn’t even been on the podium, although he did win a Triple Crown main event in Glendale. He’s still in a good spot, he sits just nine points back of Sexton in third, but he’d no doubt like to score another win, and at least get back on the box. Will he make it happen in Tampa? -Hansel
The Enigma
Justin Hill’s results resemble the work of a blind man throwing darts—they’re all over the place! He was eighth at the season opener, then went 14th and 15th at the next two. Then in Glendale he looked amazing, and had a tremendous battle with Ken Roczen before eventually taking sixth overall. Will he score near the bullseye in Tampa, or miss the board entirely? -Hansel
Moving Forward
It’s doubtful Aaron Plessinger is too excited about his ninth overall in Glendale, but hey, after DNF’ing the previous two rounds, he’ll take it! A top ten is a thousand times better than not even making it to the finish line, and it’s also a starting point from which Plessinger can build. Look for Plessinger to make more progress in Tampa. -Hansel
Welcome To Florida
The track this weekend in Tampa is unique with a right hand first turn and not one, but two sand sections. It will have the typical supercross sand corner as well as an entire sand rhythm lane, which we saw in 2023, the last time supercross was in Tampa. That sand rhythm was difficult two years ago and it most likely will be again for the riders this weekend. By the way, if you need a refresher as to who won two years ago in Tampa, it was Cooper Webb… -Sarah Whitmore
The Numbers
With the start of the 250 East Region comes the excitement of not knowing where everyone stands, it's almost like A1 all over again. However, with the unknown comes another unknown, having to learn everyone’s numbers all over again (at least those without a career number). So, here is a little cheat sheet for you.
10 – Chance Hymas
20 – Pierce Brown
34 – Daxton Bennick
41 – Nate Trasher
50 – Cameron McAdoo
56 – Seth Hammaker
83 – Austin Forkner
92 – Max Vohland
Here are just a few guys with different numbers but go ahead and check here for a complete list. - Whitmore
That Plate is Fire
Tampa will be the first time this year that a 450SX rider will hold the red plate for a second race (albeit with two rounds in between). After winning A1 Chase Sexton held the red plate but quickly dropped it like a hot potato in San Diego, Eli picked it up only to let Roczen snag it from him at the next round. Chase holds the red plate again with a thin two-point advantage over Kenny. So, the question is, can he keep it? -Whitmore
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|84
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|82
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|5
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71