Press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the Tampa Supercross round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This will be round five for the 450SX Class and round one for the 250SX East Region.

Interviews with RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, Nick Romano, Nate Thrasher, Carson Mumford, Daxton Bennick, Pierce Brown, and Justin Hill.

Then, Tom Journet films press day riding with about a dozen top factory riders.

Interviews/film/edit: Tom Journet

Host: Mitch Kendra

