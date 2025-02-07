Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Live Now
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule

Tampa SX Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding: ft. Vialle, Hampshire, Kitchen, and More

February 7, 2025, 3:10pm

Press day interviews and raw riding ahead of the Tampa Supercross round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. This will be round five for the 450SX Class and round one for the 250SX East Region.

Interviews with RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, Nick Romano, Nate Thrasher, Carson Mumford, Daxton Bennick, Pierce Brown, and Justin Hill.

Then, Tom Journet films press day riding with about a dozen top factory riders.

Interviews/film/edit: Tom Journet

Host: Mitch Kendra

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

  • Supercross

    Tampa

     Saturday, February 8
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 8 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 8 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 8 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 8 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Tampa Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
