Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Tampa Supercross Track Map Video

February 6, 2025, 11:35am

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Tampa Supercross, round five of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on February 8. Take a lap around Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

This will be the fifth round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship. The Tampa SX is also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

  • 2025 Tampa Supercross track layout.
    2025 Tampa Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Tampa Supercross track layout.
    2025 Tampa Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Tampa Supercross track layout.
    2025 Tampa Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Tampa Supercross track layout.
    2025 Tampa Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE
  • 2025 Tampa Supercross track layout.
    2025 Tampa Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now