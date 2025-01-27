Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
FULL MOTO: Cianciarulo, Sexton, & Osborne Battle The ENTIRE 30+2! at 2020 WW Ranch 450 Moto 1

January 27, 2025, 2:30pm

Grit and heart on full display as Zach Osborne, Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Blake Baggett, and more fight for a win on a rough racetrack at WW Ranch in Florida.

