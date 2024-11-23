Namur Track Walk: One Lap Around the World's Most Famous Motocross Track

The Citadelle at Namur in Belgium is widely regarded as the greatest motocross ever. Winding around an ancient military fortress, through the trees and down the cobblestone streets, it would be like having a motocross track that ran around the Gettysburg battlefield here in the U.S. From 1947 through 2007 Namur was the centerpiece of Grand Prix motocross, with infamous sections like the Monument Cafe, the Cast Iron Bridge, and the Esplanade.

Unfortunately, Namur no longer hosts motocross races, but the land is still there as a national park. If you know where to go you can still walk the entire track.

And that's exactly what our friend Rob Andrews recently did for his YouTube page "The Inside Line Book" which is named after his excellent memoir about racing in the 500cc World Championships throughout the 1980s. Andrews took a video camera and did a walk around the legendary track for a 5-part series that is a must-see viewing for any motocross fan.

You can check out the first episode right here: