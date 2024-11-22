FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come.

It’s two Reynolds for the price of one this week as we talk to

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX’s Jett Reynolds about his prep for SX, his injuries, his can’t-miss status, how he feels about his Pro Motocross results, the bike, the team, and more.

Then we called up GT Arenacross owner Jay Reynolds about running that series, how he disciplines the riders, TV contract, his background, and more.

Listen below or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.