During a one-time-only doubleheader weekend at RedBud, Ty Masterpool returned from injury and promptly holeshot a moto, then ran as hard as he could to the end to score a podium! His famous "point to the sky" in honor of his late brother, Jesse, now lives in RedBud lore. Check out this full moto. Do you remember who won it?

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.