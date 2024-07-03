Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok
Sun Jul 7
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Video Vault: Full Moto: 2020 RedBud 1 250 Moto 1

July 3, 2024 9:45am | by:

During a one-time-only doubleheader weekend at RedBud, Ty Masterpool returned from injury and promptly holeshot a moto, then ran as hard as he could to the end to score a podium! His famous "point to the sky" in honor of his late brother, Jesse, now lives in RedBud lore. Check out this full moto. Do you remember who won it?

