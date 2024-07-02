We're sad to report that the distinctive voice of famed race announcer and commercial producer Larry Huffman is no more. Larry passed away this morning at age 83.

Dubbed "Supermouth" by the Los Angeles Times, Huffman's distinct voice and incredible one-liners made him perhaps the most impactful live supercross announcer ever, as his call is the sound track to so many races of the 1970s and 1980s, when the nicknames, the race call and the volume itself was so darned big. Every fan of that era has a favorite Huffman line, which often mark the time in history he was both calling, and referencing. Like, "I think I just saw a German soldier stick his head out of one of those ruts." Or "He's on him like a Hare Krishna on an airport traveler." There's also, "Tougher than a $2 steak." He also helped usher in the mega era of motocross nicknames, like Broc "Golden Boy" Glover and Mark "The Bomber" Barnett, Mike "Too Tall" Bell and, of course, Bob "Hurricane" Hannah.

Larry passed this week due to continued complications from multiple foot surgeries.

There are no public memorial plans at this time.

Godspeed, Larry. His AMA Hall of Fame biography is below.

For more on Huffman, check out the podcast he did with Steve Matthes back in April 2021 to talk about how he got into announcing, his career, and more.