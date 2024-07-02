Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok
Sun Jul 7
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Mitchell Zaremba
  2. Ryan Diezic
  3. Cody Groves
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Brayden Gibson
  2. Elijah Tetzlaff
  3. Evan Ferry
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

AMA Announces 2024 U.S. Junior Motocross Team

July 2, 2024 12:25pm | by:
AMA Announces 2024 U.S. Junior Motocross Team

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the 11 members of the 2024 United States Junior Motocross Team at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which is set to run on July 12-14 at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in the Netherlands.

“We have put together an incredibly talented team full of world-class riders to compete at this year’s FIM Junior Motocross World Championship,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “I know this group of racers will represent the United States well and we look forward to going out to the Netherlands and competing on the global stage.”

Representing the U.S. in the 125cc class are Brennon Harrison (KTM), Chace Lawton (Yamaha) and Patrick Joseph Shipley (Yamaha).

Chase Dashiell (KTM), Wyatt Duff (KTM), Easton Graves (KTM) and Braxtyn Mes (Husqvarna) will compete on behalf of the U.S. in the 85cc class.

Seeking victory in the 65cc class are Austin Keller (KTM), Jaydin Smart (Cobra), Eidan Steinbrecher (KTM) and Joey Vicari (KTM).

“It has been my honor to lead Team USA as Team Manager for the last few years!” U.S. Junior Motocross Team Manager Jeff Cernic said. “I am looking forward to our representing the USA with grace and class for years to come!”

The 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will pit the fastest up-and-coming motocross riders across the globe against one another. For more information on the intense racing event, visit the FIM event website.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

Main image by Matt Rice

Read Now
August 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now