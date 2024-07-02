AMA Announces 2024 U.S. Junior Motocross Team

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association is pleased to announce the 11 members of the 2024 United States Junior Motocross Team at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which is set to run on July 12-14 at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in the Netherlands.

“We have put together an incredibly talented team full of world-class riders to compete at this year’s FIM Junior Motocross World Championship,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “I know this group of racers will represent the United States well and we look forward to going out to the Netherlands and competing on the global stage.”

Representing the U.S. in the 125cc class are Brennon Harrison (KTM), Chace Lawton (Yamaha) and Patrick Joseph Shipley (Yamaha).

Chase Dashiell (KTM), Wyatt Duff (KTM), Easton Graves (KTM) and Braxtyn Mes (Husqvarna) will compete on behalf of the U.S. in the 85cc class.

Seeking victory in the 65cc class are Austin Keller (KTM), Jaydin Smart (Cobra), Eidan Steinbrecher (KTM) and Joey Vicari (KTM).

“It has been my honor to lead Team USA as Team Manager for the last few years!” U.S. Junior Motocross Team Manager Jeff Cernic said. “I am looking forward to our representing the USA with grace and class for years to come!”

The 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship will pit the fastest up-and-coming motocross riders across the globe against one another. For more information on the intense racing event, visit the FIM event website.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.