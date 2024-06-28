GNCC Report: What We Learned At Snowshoe

Round nine of the 2024 Progressive GNCC Racing season saw the traditional visit to West Virginia’s Snowshoe Mountain ski resort for one of the roughest and toughest races on the schedule. With much different conditions than Snowshoe has offered in the past few seasons, the racing produced at this event made for an exciting end to the first part of the 2024 season as the series heads into the summer break. Here are a few items of note from West Virginia’s wild and wonderful Snowshoe GNCC.

THE DRIEST SNOWSHOE EVENT, PROBABLY EVER

The last few editions of the Snowshoe GNCC have been inundated with heavy rainfall either during the event, or during the week leading into the event, or both. This year, the rain never came. A few stray showers rolled through on Monday prior to the event, and a short shower cut down a little bit of dust on the ski slopes after Friday’s eMTB race. That was the only real rainfall Snowshoe Mountain would see for this year’s event.

Still, mud will always be a bit of a factor at Snowshoe due to the numerous natural springs all across the mountain but even with that, it still ended up being what veterans are calling the driest race in the 17-year history of the Snowshoe event. By the end of the weekend, the ski slopes and some of the open powerline sections became fairly dusty, but the wooded areas actually saw nearly perfect dirt conditions throughout.

Since the course was overly dry, this allowed the GNCC track crew to utilize a few sections of trail that are not typically used. This lengthened the course by just over a mile and allowed the course to use a powerline section and woods trail following it that have not been used since the very first Snowshoe GNCC back in 2007!

Even without rain, the Snowshoe course was still a tough one as the exposed rocks still became very slick thanks to the moisture that did manage to stay in the ground. Additionally, a new rock garden section was added in for the afternoon bike race to give even more of a challenge to the already tough and rocky racecourse. A lot of GNCC regulars said they enjoyed this year’s Snowshoe course, and when you’re enjoying the course itself it can lead to some great racing when everyone is jiving with the track.

GIRROIR SNEAKS IN ANOTHER WIN!

There’s no doubt that the man to beat this season is FMF KTM’s Johnny Girroir, and he’s been proving that further each event. After snagging the first two wins of the season, and a physical overall win at round three (which would actually result in a second place overall with XC2 racer Josh Toth grabbing the overall win on adjusted time) Girroir would continue to consistently land on the podium through the next four rounds. With a win at Snowshoe he now holds back-to-back wins and the points lead heading into the summer break.