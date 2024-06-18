Gavin Towers has had quite a shock to his senses lately. From up-and-coming Futures SX riding for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing to racing EMX motocross over in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) series. I wondered how he found himself with this new challenge this past weekend in Italy where Towers was making his MX2 debut where he crashed in the first turn in moto one and secured a point in moto two going 22-20 for 22nd overall.

Racer X: Here we are in Italy. It’s a new life for you, new deal for you. Last time we saw you, you were doing Supercross Futures for Star, and now here you are. Tell us how you got here.

Gavin Towers: Pretty much got a call a week before Salt Lake. It kind of put things in motion. I was like, let’s just get through one last race and see where we go from there. Then pretty much we talked a little bit right after the race, actually the day of at Salt Lake. Then pretty much the week after we were on a Zoom call with the trainer here at VRT Pella, and Thorsten who is Yamaha of Europe, and also Aaron Nixon at Monster. Then five days later, I was on a plane to Paris. Rode the bike three days. Spent a day in Paris, and then raced in Germany. It’s been cool. You got to see another third country in three weeks, so it’s really cool.

You got a podium the first race out. Last race, not so great. How’s the riding?

So far Germany was really good. The first moto, there was just a lot of nerves and stuff built up. So, just got through it and got a decent result. Then the second moto was really, really solid. Then going into Latvia, it’s like you wanted to do good but still just completely different track and completely different everything. Struggled a little bit. Just crashed in qualifying and then broke my chain the first moto. So, a little bit of a struggle weekend. Then here we are in Italy. The track looks sick. Super pumped for this one. Also, it’s really my first pro race. I did kind of a half of one in Ironman in ’22, but I made it like ten minutes and my ACL was done. So, now here we are.