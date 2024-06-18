2nd overall | Jordan Jarvis | Yamaha | 2-2

Racer X Online: JJ, walk us through the High Point WMX round.

Jordan Jarvis: It wasn't horrible. I came here with not super high expectations. I just got the brand-new Yamaha, like the new style [generation]. So, I’m still getting used to that. And then when I was here for the Loretta Lynn’s Regional a couple of weeks ago, I actually ended up breaking the tip of my finger, which is my clutch finger. So, I've gotten creative with it! The first moto was good. I made a hard charge at the end and I came pretty close. I just ran out of time. The first moto, had a good start. Second moto was a little bit better. But the track got, it was better in a way, but the ground got harder. So, it was just every lap hitting all these holes and landing hard and stuff like that was, the pain was working its way out of my arm to the point where it was getting really hard to ride. I was making a lot of mistakes and stuff like that. But it is what it is. I'll get to race Kyleigh in not too long at Loretta's so rematch and hopefully I'll come out on top of that one.

You mentioned racing here the regional, like two weeks ago. Obviously for the Pro Motocross national, there's like a huge difference in prep of how the track is done with the wood trips and everything. Talk about the differences in prep. And I think it was pretty muddy on Sunday too for the regional, today was a lot different from last time you were here.

It was muddy on Sunday for the regional. I didn't see it too much. I mean, it was a little muddy for us, but we were kind of late in the race order, so it wasn't too bad for the women's class. But for the most part on the pro day, it wasn't horrible today. But if I were racing tomorrow, like, I normally do, the track is going to be a foot deep and it's going to be super muddy for the 250 B group because you always go first for the most part, but they typically build stuff up, like the rollers, the first thing I noticed this weekend was that they are not the same size. We were here three weeks ago, definitely probably a foot taller or two [now]. So, just little stuff here and there. I really wish we could have gotten a chance to ride the whole track. I love the quad but they cut it out for us, so that sucks. But maybe next year.

Anything else you’d like to add about the WMX race?

Yeah, I think it's awesome. We had a pretty decent turnout: 24 women. So, that's awesome. It's definitely a good place to start, you know. I really want to thank Tim [Cotter] and my dad for putting all this together and, and Tim really pushed hard to make this a cool race for us. We're just starting. This is the first day, tomorrow we get to do a sight lap in front of everybody and we get to do an autograph signing. So, that would be really cool for some of the younger girls that weren't around when this was a thing before. So yeah, it's awesome. This is a good first step for the women's and hopefully we can make it better for next year.