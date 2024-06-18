Sexton kept pointing to the idea of a reset over the upcoming off weekend. He’s so close to capping the deal (he had the fastest lap time in both motos at High Point), and he’s still right in the thick of the points hunt.

“The last two weekends I didn’t feel like I was fully myself, but the second moto was a lot better, I just had two stupid crashes,” he said. “I felt like the speed in the second moto was good, we changed a lot on the bike, and we still have a lot of work to do. Stay off the ground and honestly just rest these next couple of weeks, then train, but it will be good to reset. These next four races are going to be really important.”

Before that second moto, Sexton’s mechanic was spotted raising the forks in the clamps just after the sight lap. Pretty late for a big change, but Sexton wasn’t too worried.

“Yeah we did a big change after the first moto with the shock, and we did the sight lap…to be honest I was like racing the sight lap to get back to the start gate because I knew we needed to make a change, that wasn’t going to work for 30 minutes,” he said. “We just adjusted the ride height of the bike, and it was quite a bit better. I put my own fuel in the bike because Kyle [mechanic] was adjusting the forks, so I was fueling up the bike and I spilled fuel everywhere, on my hands, on the seat. [Laughs] Yeah, I probably shouldn’t touch the bikes. I knew what I was getting, I just didn’t know how big of a change it was going to be.”

It worked. Sexton says he felt comfortable at that pace in moto two.

“This track is so rutted and technical, you have to race the track instead of your opponent,” Sexton says. “That’s kind of what I did in the second moto, I knew I was faster I just had to stick to my lines and kind of, not make as many mistakes as I did. We [with Jett] kinda went back and forth a few times. He was a little bit faster in the back section in those ruts, I was a little bit more patient. Then the other side of the track, where I fell, I was pretty fast the triple before there. But before that, I was just racing the track and hitting my own lines.”