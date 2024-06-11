Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Update on Dylan Wright After Hard Lethbridge Crash

June 11, 2024 12:20pm | by:
Update on Dylan Wright After Hard Lethbridge Crash

At the second round of the Canadian MX Triple Crown Series at Lethbridge MX in Alberta, Canada, reigning 450cc Champion Dylan Wright had a scary crash in the second moto. Wright started 1-2 for second overall at the season opener and entered round two tied in points with KTM’s Jess Pettis, who went 2-1 for the overall win at the opener. At the second round, Wright claimed the moto win in the first race of the day then had a scary crash at high speed in the second race while leading. The Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing team provided an update on Wright’s condition, as well as Tyler Medaglia, who also went down, in a first turn crash in the start of the first 250cc moto.

The team posted the following update: 

Extremely tough weekend at the track for @dylan.wright9 and @t_medaglia as both suffered injuries at round 2 of @triplecrownseries

DYLAN UPDATE: after winning Moto 1, Dylan suffered an enormous get-off while leading Moto 2. The high speed crash caused injuries to the lung, ribs, heart, and shoulder, along with a concussion. Dylan is currently in a hospital in Lethbridge and is currently out indefinitely. We will update again on Dylan’s health status when we have more information.

TYLER UPDATE: after passing concussion protocol this week for his lap 1 crash in Calgary, Tyler was involved in another first turn crash in Moto 1 at Lethbridge. Tyler did continue to race but has to pull out shortly after due to major pain and discomfort. Tyler is being re-evaluated this week and the current goal is to return for round 4 at Gopher Dunes on July 7 giving him close to a month to recover.

Wishing Dylan and Tyler both a speedy recovery.

450cc top ten in the championship after round two.
450cc top ten in the championship after round two.
250cc top ten in the championship after round two.
250cc top ten in the championship after round two.
Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now