Update on Dylan Wright After Hard Lethbridge Crash

At the second round of the Canadian MX Triple Crown Series at Lethbridge MX in Alberta, Canada, reigning 450cc Champion Dylan Wright had a scary crash in the second moto. Wright started 1-2 for second overall at the season opener and entered round two tied in points with KTM’s Jess Pettis, who went 2-1 for the overall win at the opener. At the second round, Wright claimed the moto win in the first race of the day then had a scary crash at high speed in the second race while leading. The Honda Canada/GDR/Fox Racing team provided an update on Wright’s condition, as well as Tyler Medaglia, who also went down, in a first turn crash in the start of the first 250cc moto.

The team posted the following update: