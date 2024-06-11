Answer Racing Unveils Answer 25 Collection Featuring New Styles, Modern Colors and Top-Shelf Quality
The following press release is from Answer Racing:
Keller TX – Answer Racing, the legendary off road apparel brand that is synonymous with motocross performance and innovation, today unveiled the Answer 25 line, with new looks and technology focused on helping riders who are pushing the edge of their performance.
"The Answer 25 lineup features modern colors and styles throughout the Elite, Arkon and Syncron collections," said Answer Brand Manager Brent Ash. "We're really proud of the range of jerseys, pants and gloves we are offering to dealers this year and can't wait to see riders using them on the track."
The Answer 25 boasts three distinct gear collections – EliteTM, ArkonTM, and SyncronTM – each catering to a specific rider's needs and preferences.
The EliteTM Series represents the pinnacle of Answer Racing's craftsmanship. Featuring premium materials like 100% polyester stretch woven chassis and full-grain genuine leather knee panels, the Elite gear delivers unparalleled comfort, mobility, and durability for the most demanding riders.
The ArkonTM Series strikes a perfect balance between performance and value. Constructed with durable 600D Oxford polyester and incorporating a comfortable Attack Position pattern, the Arkon gear is ideal for riders who prioritize both quality and affordability.
The SyncronTM Series offers an entry point into the Answer Racing experience, without compromising on functionality. The Syncron jerseys utilize moisture-wicking polyester fabric to keep riders cool and dry, while the pants boast a combination of durable oxford fabrics and high-performance knee panels for enhanced protection.
“The Answer Racing 2025 product offerings focus on durability, flexibility, and breathability, utilizing high-quality construction,” said Nick Wey, Answer Racing Brand Ambassador and former professional AMA motocross and Supercross athlete. “Each of the three product lines feature unique designs that ensure you stand out on the track. These new products have been a long time coming, and with Turn 14 Distribution ownership, the brand's future will be exciting.”
All three of the collections are available in adult and youth sizes.
The Answer lineup extends beyond jerseys and pants, offering three glove styles to accommodate different riding preferences. Whether riders prioritize breathability (Aerlite), comfort and grip (Ascent), or a combination of both (Peak), the Answer gloves provide a perfect fit and performance for every rider and will be available late June.
With its diverse product range, the Answer 25 lineup celebrates nearly 50 years of great products at the track and on the trail.
For more information, visit tuckerpowersports.com/pages/answer.