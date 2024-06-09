Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Sat Jun 15
Sat Jun 15
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Sat Jun 22
The Conversation: Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Cooper on Thunder Valley

The Conversation Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Cooper on Thunder Valley

June 9, 2024 12:35pm

At the third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 2-1 to best his older brother/HRC teammate Hunter Lawrence's 1-2 for the overall win. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) led three-fourths of both motos before finishing 3-3 for the final spot on the overall podium.

It was a big day for Hunter Lawrence, as he claimed his first ever 450 Pro Motocross moto win in the first race, but the #96 also stood on the podium with the championship red plate at the end of the day in just his third premier class AMA Motocross race. 

Hunter Lawrence becomes the third rider to leave with the red plate this season, following round one winner Jett Lawrence and round two winner Chase Sexton. Sexton entered the day in the points lead, but finished 6-5 for fifth overall, leaving him six points behind Hunter Lawrence

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 4 - 6 GasGas MC 450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 6 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 129
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 123
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 113
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 109
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 100
