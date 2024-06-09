At the third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 2-1 to best his older brother/HRC teammate Hunter Lawrence's 1-2 for the overall win. Justin Cooper (Yamaha) led three-fourths of both motos before finishing 3-3 for the final spot on the overall podium.

It was a big day for Hunter Lawrence, as he claimed his first ever 450 Pro Motocross moto win in the first race, but the #96 also stood on the podium with the championship red plate at the end of the day in just his third premier class AMA Motocross race.

Hunter Lawrence becomes the third rider to leave with the red plate this season, following round one winner Jett Lawrence and round two winner Chase Sexton. Sexton entered the day in the points lead, but finished 6-5 for fifth overall, leaving him six points behind Hunter Lawrence.

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.