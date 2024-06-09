At the third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-2 for his third straight overall win to start the season. The #38 has won four of the first six motos to win the season as Chance Hymas (Honda) picked up the maiden 250 moto win of his career in moto two. Hymas' 4-1 claimed second overall over Tom Vialle's (KTM) 2-4.
The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|2 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|5 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|144
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|121
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|121
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|119
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|99