Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule
Open Mic: Deegan, Hymas, and Vialle on Thunder Valley

Open Mic Deegan, Hymas, and Vialle on Thunder Valley

June 9, 2024 12:50pm

At the third round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) finished 1-2 for his third straight overall win to start the season. The #38 has won four of the first six motos to win the season as Chance Hymas (Honda) picked up the maiden 250 moto win of his career in moto two. Hymas' 4-1 claimed second overall over Tom Vialle's (KTM) 2-4.

The overall podium trio spoke with the media in the post-race press conference.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250

June 8, 2024
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 4 - 1 Honda CRF250R
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 2 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 5 - 3 Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 144
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 121
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 121
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 119
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 99
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now