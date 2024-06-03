Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Italy
Sat Jun 15
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Video Highlights & Results

June 3, 2024 10:00am | by:
Video highlights from the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the overall win over Tom Vialle (KTM) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki). Deegan has claimed both overall wins and three out of the first four 250 motos to start the season as he leaves with the points lead.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) crashed on the opening lap of the first moto, which ended his win-streak at 24 straight moto wins. Chase Sexton (KTM) took the race win then came back from dead last to race win in the second race to go 1-1 and take the points lead. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250 Class Highlights

450 Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Round 17 in Salt Lake City | 5/11/24 | Motorsports on NBC

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #2 Pro Motocross: Rancho Cordova, CA | Hangtown Motocross Classic

Overall Results

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 4 - 1 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
4 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 2 - 4 Honda CRF250R
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 7 - 5 Honda CRF250R
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450

June 1, 2024
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 4 Honda CRF450R
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 3 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 97
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
3Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 81
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 78
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 62
Motocross

450 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 90
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 82
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 69
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 69
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 67
