Video highlights from the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the overall win over Tom Vialle (KTM) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki). Deegan has claimed both overall wins and three out of the first four 250 motos to start the season as he leaves with the points lead.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) crashed on the opening lap of the first moto, which ended his win-streak at 24 straight moto wins. Chase Sexton (KTM) took the race win then came back from dead last to race win in the second race to go 1-1 and take the points lead. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250 Class Highlights