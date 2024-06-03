Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the overall win over Tom Vialle (KTM) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki). Deegan has claimed both overall wins and three out of the first four 250 motos to start the season as he leaves with the points lead.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (Honda) crashed on the opening lap of the first moto, which ended his win-streak at 24 straight moto wins. Chase Sexton (KTM) took the race win then came back from dead last to race win in the second race to go 1-1 and take the points lead. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #2 Pro Motocross: Rancho Cordova, CA | Hangtown Motocross Classic
Overall Results
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|4 - 1
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|2 - 4
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|97
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|81
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|78
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|62
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|90
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|82
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|69
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|69
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|67