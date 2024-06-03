A three-hour race came down to less than a second at the line, as FMF Factory KTM’s Johnny Girroir scored a clutch win over his title rival Steward Baylor at the Mason-Dixon GNCC not far from High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania (literally across the street!). Not only did those two battle, but the XC2 class (for 250s) threatened to win the race overall, on adjusted time, plus former GNCC Champion Jordan Ashburn was in the hunt and led the XC1 class for quite awhile. In the end, Girroir pulled through for his third win of the season and extended his Progressive Grand National Cross Country series lead over Baylor.

“Yeah man I was getting pit boards all race [saying] XC2 + 35 and I was like, 'Man they’re on the gas!' said Girroir. “I tucked front end at one point. I pushed hard all day, but it was slick out there and hard to make up time. So I pushed really hard on that last lap, I rode like nothing really mattered! Obviously it worked. Couple of close calls, me and Stu came together a couple of times. He was riding like an animal. He ended up washing the front end and that’s how I got around him, then I got Jordan up the hill. Yeah, it was a hectic last lap but hey man, we got ‘er done!”

Girroir, after grabbing the series points lead early by taking the opening round of the season, has said he’d focused on the war and not the battle this year. But when it came down to the final lap, he went for it.

“Yeah today I was focused on the battle for sure,” he said. “Maybe could have rode a little smarter but hey it worked and it paid off. I’m all smiles!”

Baylor spoke to RacerTV.com about his second-place finish on his Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki.

“Yeah it was a bit bumpy right off the start, I was decent, fourth or fifth, and then Ricky [Russell] went down right in front of me and there was nothing I could do,” said Baylor. “We both got up toward the back of the pack. I made some charges, but these tracks have not been friendly for passing this year. There’s a lot of string over what few insides are there. So, like I’ve said before, it gets bumpy out there. I had to make some aggressive passes. From there I was just trying to manage. I got a cushion, thought I had what I needed. I knew at one point I was 30 seconds back of XC2 once I took over the lead [in XC1] so I put my head down. I was able to get into the [overall] lead and from there it was just play the pit board game and manage and control that lead. I knew Ashburn was in second and no one seemed to be gaining. I guess I was just mis informed on that last lap. I made a slight mistake and Johnny got by a mile back. It was a dog fight, I did everything I could, but sometimes everything you have is not enough. But the bike felt great.”