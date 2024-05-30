Results Archive
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Redux: Fox Raceway National Super Stats

Redux Fox Raceway National Super Stats

May 30, 2024 3:30pm
by:

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has dropped the gates as the great outdoors is here! Here's a quick look at some Fox Raceway National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Fox Raceway National Quick Stats

250SX

Haiden Deegan’s third career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, his second 1-1 day
Levi Kitchen’s fifth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium
Tom Vialle’s third 250 Pro Motocross overall podium

450SX

Jett Lawrence’s 12th 450 Pro Motocross win, his 12th 1-1 day as he has won 24 straight motos. Also 12th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Hunter Lawrence’s first 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
Chase Sexton’s 22nd career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium

  • Haiden Deegan
    Haiden Deegan Align Media
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Align Media

Undefeated at Fox Raceway

Jett Lawrence claimed the 450 overall win at the opener, meaning he has won every overall in his seven total starts there (four in 250 Class, two in 450 Class): 2020, two in 2021, two in 2022, 2023 (450) and 2024 (450).

Hymas Hammering

Chance Hymas finished 4-3 for fourth overall in his best Pro Motocross result to date. This was his second top-five overall finish and his third and fourth top-five moto finishes. Check out what Hymas had to say after the race.

Debuts

First 250 Class Race:

22nd overall | Ryder McNabb | 36-19
25th overall | Casey Benard | 23-23
28th overall | Kyle Wise | 30-27
29th overall | Reven Gordon | 28-29
30th overall | Crockett Myers | 27-30
35th overall | Anthony Bourdon | 25-39
37th overall | Evan Ferry | 32-37

First 450 Class Race:

2nd overall | Hunter Lawrence | 2-3
7th overall | Justin Cooper | 5-8
23rd overall | Scotty Verhaeghe | 24-20
25th overall | Brad West | 25-25
31st overall | Luke Kalaitzian | 34-28
38th overall | Colton Eigenmann | 38-38 

  • Ryder McNabb
    Ryder McNabb Align Media
  • Brad West
    Brad West Align Media

Awards

Hard Charger Award: Justin Cooper | 450 Moto 2 

Privateer Power Award: Fredrik Noren | 13-10 for 11th overall

Save of the Day

Jett Lawrence and Dean Wilson's incidental contact in qualifying. 

Post of the Weekend

SMX Points Update

Levi Kitchen now leads the 250SMX standings after the first round of Pro Motocross. Jett Lawrence continues to lead the 450SMX standings.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 239 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 218 22
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 211 20
4Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 210 18
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 196 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 401 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 347 22
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States 336 20
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 312 18
5Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 282 17
Full Standings

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan: WINNING THE FIRST 2024 PRO MOTOCROSS RACE!

Dean Wilson: RACING ROUND 1 PRO NATIONAL OUT THE BACK OF MY PICK UP TRUCK!

Shane McElrath: MASSIVE FIRST TURN PILEUP - SM12 Motocross Vlog

Derek Kelley: I Can't Believe That Happened !? (Fox Raceway National 2024 Vlog)

