The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has dropped the gates as the great outdoors is here! Here's a quick look at some Fox Raceway National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

Fox Raceway National Quick Stats

250SX

Haiden Deegan’s third career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, his second 1-1 day

Levi Kitchen’s fifth 250 Pro Motocross overall podium

Tom Vialle’s third 250 Pro Motocross overall podium

450SX

Jett Lawrence’s 12th 450 Pro Motocross win, his 12th 1-1 day as he has won 24 straight motos. Also 12th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium

Hunter Lawrence’s first 450 Pro Motocross overall podium

Chase Sexton’s 22nd career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium