Kitchen In, Hammaker and McAdoo Out for Pro Motocross Opener

Ahead of Saturday's AMA Pro Motocross Championship kickoff, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has announced both Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo will be sidelined following separate practice crashes this week. Maximus Vohland and Austin Forkner are already out for the opener (recovering from their respective injuries suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross), so this leaves Levi Kitchen as the only healthy rider for this weekend's Pro Motocross season opener. Kitchen finished a close second place in the 250SX West Region Championship and looks to be a title threat this summer aboard his Kawasaki KX250. The Washington native finished fifth in the 2023 250 Class Pro Motocross standings last summer.

McAdoo took to Instagram to explain he had a setback with his shoulder that will keep him out for the "opening rounds" of Pro Motocross.