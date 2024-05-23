Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
News
Full Schedule

Kitchen In, Hammaker and McAdoo Out for Pro Motocross Opener

May 23, 2024 11:00am | by: &
Ahead of Saturday's AMA Pro Motocross Championship kickoff, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has announced both Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo will be sidelined following separate practice crashes this week. Maximus Vohland and Austin Forkner are already out for the opener (recovering from their respective injuries suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross), so this leaves Levi Kitchen as the only healthy rider for this weekend's Pro Motocross season opener. Kitchen finished a close second place in the 250SX West Region Championship and looks to be a title threat this summer aboard his Kawasaki KX250. The Washington native finished fifth in the 2023 250 Class Pro Motocross standings last summer.

McAdoo took to Instagram to explain he had a setback with his shoulder that will keep him out for the "opening rounds" of Pro Motocross.

"Hey everyone I wanted to give an update leading into the weekend. I was making good progress but had a setback from the shoulder injury I sustained in Nashville and I will unfortunately be missing the opening rounds of the Pro Motocross championship. I look forward seeing everyone out there as soon as possible. As always thank you everyone for the endless support!"

The following press release is from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Kitchen Ready to Carry Supercross Momentum to Pro Motocross Series

It’s time to head outdoors, and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen is prepped and ready to kick things off this Saturday as the Pro Motocross Championship gets underway. Round 1 looks to be beautiful at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Historically, Kitchen has collected top-10 finishes at the Southern California venue, but the rider out of Washington is looking to make the start of the 2024 season his best yet. Unfortunately, Seth Hammaker and Cameron McAdoo won’t be lining up this weekend due to practice crashes leading into the opening round. Maximus Vohland and Austin Forkner are still in their recovery process from injuries earlier in the year.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager:

“It’s been a busy few weeks preparing for the outdoors. We had some bad luck with injuries, but Levi is excited to lead the team this weekend and hopefully can put us on the podium. He’s been looking great, and I know he’s eager to get lined up after a solid supercross season."

