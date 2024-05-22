Aaron Plessinger to Return at Fox Raceway

The following is a press release from Red Bull KTM

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will enter the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship beginning this Saturday in Pala, California, where Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger intend to challenge for the 450MX Class title, while Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer are carrying high hopes for the 250MX season ahead.

Ahead of his maiden motocross campaign since joining the team this season, Sexton has swiftly adapted to the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION outdoors, and is coming off a spectacular Main Event victory at Salt Lake City's AMA Supercross Championship Finals last weekend. With momentum increasing, the 24-year-old is determined to build upon his six-career 450MX overall wins over the course of this year's 11-round series and to factor in the title race.

Chase Sexton: "I'm ready for outdoors! The team and I made some good development inroads by the end of the Supercross season to make me feel comfortable and at home with the bike and team. Winning in Salt Lake really bolstered my confidence, and we want to keep that momentum going into Pala MX this weekend. We will keep doing what we’ve been doing all year long and working to get better with every race. I know I have a good group of people around me, so plan to throw everything at it this motocross season."

Fan favorite Plessinger will make his anticipated and welcome return from a fractured elbow that unfortunately ended his Supercross season prematurely. The Cowboy – himself a former 250MX National Champion – has been busy preparing in the background during recent weeks, due to race his way back to 100 percent fitness when the gates drop and the season opens. Last year, the 28-year-old finished third in the final 450MX standings with three podiums to his credit.

Aaron Plessinger: "I love racing outdoors, so can’t wait for the season to start – outdoor fans are my people! I’ve been back on my bike riding motocross for a few weeks now after injuring my elbow during Supercross. It’s actually given me a bit of a head start on the other guys, so I guess that’s the positive on what was a negative of having my SX season cut short. I’m looking forward to getting amongst the fans every weekend and having a good time with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team crew every weekend."

The 250MX Class will be led by two-time MX2 World Champion Vialle on his 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the Frenchman who just wrapped up the 2024 AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship this month. Already a Pro Motocross round winner at Southwick last year, the 23-year-old has increased experience this time around – certain to capitalize from the confidence gained following his title-winning season in the stadiums.

Tom Vialle: "It’s nice to come into the start of the 2024 MX series with confidence and momentum on the back of winning the 250SX East title and with knowledge on my side from last year. I’m returning to tracks that I got to race on last year, which has been the hardest part for me transitioning to racing in the US – racing on new tracks every week. It certainly helped me in returning to many of the same locations in Supercross, so I’m sure it will be the same for Pro Motocross this year. Every race outdoors also counts towards the overall SMX series points, so my goal is to be consistent and on the box every weekend."

As for 18-year-old revelation Beaumer, the highly-regarded rookie made two appearances at the end of last season and instantly claimed an impressive ninth position overall at Budds Creek on debut. His Supercross campaign in the 250SX West division further displayed his ability to accelerate his learning curve in the professional ranks and that will play into his favor as the season progresses.

Julien Beaumer: "I'm really looking forward to racing my first full season with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team outdoors. I was lucky enough to make my pro debut and race the final few MX rounds last season to get a little bit of early experience, which will definitely help me this year. My goal this season is to learn as much as I can and get better with every round – I want to be on the podium this season."

With a positive AMA Supercross season complete, Pro Motocross marks the second phase of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) series, taking off this Saturday, May 25, at the Fox Raceway National and spanning 11 rounds across the United States before culminating at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 24. It's yet another opportunity to challenge for championships for the READY TO RACE Red Bull KTM Factory Racing roster.

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: "We are excited for the Pro Motocross season and having all four riders on track at the opening round. Chase was extremely strong last year outdoors and I will say it will be a high-pressure situation to keep that same momentum heading into the 2024 season – time will soon tell in a few days' time here. Aaron has been doing a great job getting ready for the season, his elbow has healed quickly, and his bike is basically where it was at last year, but with a couple of small improvements. He seems like he's in a good spot and I'm happy to see him back for this weekend. On the 250 side, I think Tom will go into the outdoors very confident after winning the Supercross championship and already being a two-time MX2 World Champion, so momentum is on his side, too. Julien is entering his first full season, so we are expecting him to grow as the season progresses, and he has great teammates around him to help with that progression."