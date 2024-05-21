Here we go with the old-school feel. When you’re at High Point, you feel like you’re 100 miles from anything, which is part of what makes the Nationals what they are. That foggy, slightly chilled morning air is a staple of places like this or Unadilla. Just driving to the track on that crazy mountain road is part of the atmosphere and if anything about the race became too sophisticated, well, it would actually make it worse.

Back in the 90s, when High Point raced on Memorial Day Weekend, it could rival RedBud for crowd support. Like a lot of these old tracks, things eventually got too crazy, and the event had to decide if it was a race or a party, and for sanity’s sake, it went heavier on the racing part. Then, to make the overall AMA travel schedule better, the date moved back into June, which also helped reduce the odds of a springtime High Point mud race, which was quite common.

Losing that Memorial Day Weekend party vibe dampened the wild High Point crowd for a while, but it has slowly started making a comeback with the new Father’s Day Weekend date. Last few years the crowd has been sneaky big.

As for the track, it’s changed a lot through the years, mostly to try to improve spectator viewing, put obstacles where the fans are, and improve the pits and access. All of these tracks have had to change with the times. High Point might have evolved the most, but it’s starting to find its place again.

While the track feels like it’s 100 miles from anything, it’s actually about 15 minutes from our Racer X HQ in Morgantown, WV, and the West Virginia University spot means plenty of things to see and do. You just won’t sense any of that when you’re at the track. As it should be.

Southwick