Video: RacerTV

The seventh round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Powerline Park on St. Clairsville, Ohio. Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed his first win of 2024 over points leader Johnny Girroir (KTM) as Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.

Points leader in XC2 Grant Davis (KTM) claimed the XC2 overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Angus Riordan (KTM).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) claimed the WXC race win over Brandy Richards (KTM) and Rachael Archer (Kawasaki).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from Powerline Park GNCC.

Powerline Park GNCC Results