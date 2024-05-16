Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Galicia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Fredrik Noren
250 Entry List
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jalek Swoll
Watch: Powerline Park GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

May 16, 2024 1:30pm | by:

Video: RacerTV 

The seventh round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Powerline Park on St. Clairsville, Ohio. Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed his first win of 2024 over points leader Johnny Girroir (KTM) as Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium. 

Points leader in XC2 Grant Davis (KTM) claimed the XC2 overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Angus Riordan (KTM).

Korie Steede (Husqvarna) claimed the WXC race win over Brandy Richards (KTM) and Rachael Archer (Kawasaki).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from Powerline Park GNCC.

Powerline Park GNCC Results

GNCC

Powerline Park - Overall Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:58:21.434 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 02:58:22.694 Southwick, MA United States KTM
3 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 02:58:43.570 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:59:00.659 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:59:25.198 Meshoppen, PA KTM
GNCC

Powerline Park - XC2 Pro Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:59:25.198 Meshoppen, PA KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:59:28.893 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:00:39.899 Australia Australia KTM
4 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 03:00:47.670 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:02:23.137 Sterling, IL United States Honda
GNCC

Powerline Park - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:10:48.435 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:17:33.492 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
3 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:22:08.779 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:28:04.659 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Owen Barnes Owen Barnes 03:04:36.118 Honesdale, PA United States Husqvarna
GNCC

Powerline Park - WXC Race

May 11, 2024
Powerline Park
St Clairsville, OH United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:48:37.139 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
2 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:48:45.780 Lake Havasu City, AZ KTM
3 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:52:04.572 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 01:56:05.378 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Prestin I Raines Prestin I Raines 01:57:06.079 Travelers Rest, SC United States Sherco
Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 177
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 148
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 110
4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 109
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 104
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA 186
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 168
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 137
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 100
5Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 95
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 182
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 174
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 124
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 112
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 107
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 179
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 154
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 152
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 150
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 105
