Watch: Powerline Park GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
May 16, 2024 1:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video: RacerTV
The seventh round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Powerline Park on St. Clairsville, Ohio. Craig Delong (Husqvarna) claimed his first win of 2024 over points leader Johnny Girroir (KTM) as Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.
Points leader in XC2 Grant Davis (KTM) claimed the XC2 overall win over Liam Draper (Yamaha) and Angus Riordan (KTM).
Korie Steede (Husqvarna) claimed the WXC race win over Brandy Richards (KTM) and Rachael Archer (Kawasaki).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from Powerline Park GNCC.
Powerline Park GNCC Results
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|02:58:21.434
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:58:22.694
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|3
|Grant Baylor
|02:58:43.570
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:59:00.659
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Grant Davis
|02:59:25.198
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|02:59:25.198
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:59:28.893
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Angus Riordan
|03:00:39.899
|Australia
|KTM
|4
|Thad Duvall
|03:00:47.670
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:02:23.137
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:10:48.435
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:17:33.492
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|3
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:22:08.779
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:28:04.659
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Owen Barnes
|03:04:36.118
|Honesdale, PA
|Husqvarna
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:48:37.139
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Brandy Richards
|01:48:45.780
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|01:52:04.572
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:56:05.378
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Prestin I Raines
|01:57:06.079
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Sherco
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|177
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|110
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|109
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|104
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|186
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|168
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|137
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|100
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|95
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|182
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|174
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|124
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|112
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|107
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|179
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|154
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|150
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105