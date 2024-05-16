Inside Steward Baylor Jr.’s GNCC Race Team Featuring Thad Duvall, Rachael Archer
May 16, 2024 10:55am | by: Mitch Kendra
The following video/text is from Yoshimura:
Steward Baylor needs no introduction. 2x World Champion, 5x National Enduro Champion. A man who has always done things HIS way has a new jam for 2024 - racing Kawasaki's powered by Yoshimura and back to his winning ways with a village of team players around him. Check them out @rmredbearracing
Good things still ahead for this family man on a mission.