The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is now done and dusted following the 17th and final round of the season in Utah. Here's a quick look at some Salt Lake City Supercross stats, rider vlogs, videos, and more.

Salt Lake City SX Quick Stats

250SX

Haiden Deegan’s third career 250SX win, first showdown win, eighth career 250SX podium

RJ Hampshire’s 21st 250SX podium

Jordon Smith’s 24th 250SX podium

450SX

Chase Sexton’s ninth career 450SX win, second of the season

Justin Cooper’s first 450SX podium

Cooper Webb’s 63rd 450SX podium