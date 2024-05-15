Results Archive
Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence Received Warnings After Salt Lake City SX Incident

May 15, 2024 11:35am | by:
Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence Received Warnings After Salt Lake City SX Incident

Early in Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale, Hunter Lawrence and Jason Anderson both found themselves in the mix in the final main event of 2024. Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, and Cooper Webb were out front as Lawrence and Anderson battled for fourth. However, a block pass by Anderson ended up with the #96 machine on the ground. Later in the race, while getting lapped by the #21, Lawrence pulled wide and right into Anderson, although the Kawasaki rider did not go down. Anderson was right on the rear wheel of third-place Cooper Webb when Lawrence took him wide. After the race, the results did not change, Anderson still scored fourth as Lawrence came through 15th (his second worst finish of the season). You can watch the incidents below in the highlights.

Once the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) post-race penalty report was posted, both riders showed up under the 450SX Class. Anderson received a written warning for “Aggressive/Reckless Riding” as Lawrence received a written warning and a fine for a “Code of Conduct Violation.”

AMA

In Honda’s post-race press release, Lawrence said the following:

“It was an epic day for the team, and a huge night for Jettson—this was the ultimate thank-you for everyone’s hard work. It was a good day of riding. It turned out to be a practice race for me after that incident in the main event, but now we’re on to a blank slate for this summer.”

Anderson said the following in Kawasaki’s post-race release:

“We were looking to finish the season with another podium this weekend, and that was almost achieved until my altercation with a lap rider. I was super frustrated it took me out of a podium position, but I’m going to keep my head down and move our focus to the outdoors. We made huge improvements on my KX™450 this season, and I’m ready to take what we’ve learned to Fox Raceway.”

Anderson also took to Instagram with the following post:

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Main Event

May 11, 2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:20.087 24 Laps 52.762 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:23.315 +3.228 53.122 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb 		21:24.493 +4.406 53.370 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:29.890 +9.803 53.063 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:32.044 +11.957 53.199 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
6 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:54.884 +34.797 54.060 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
7 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:59.424 +39.337 52.619 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
8 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:04.655 +44.568 54.307 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
9 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg 22:06.163 +46.076 54.651 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF450R
10 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 22:07.266 +47.179 55.282 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
11 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 22:07.739 +47.652 54.792 Muskogee, OK United States Beta 450 RX
12 Vince Friese Vince Friese 21:22.739 23 Laps 55.498 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF450R
13 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:23.846 +1.107 55.208 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
14 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 21:30.689 +7.950 55.179 Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
15 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:33.009 +10.270 54.808 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
16 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm 21:44.868 +22.129 56.076 Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
17 Jeremy Hand Jeremy Hand 21:45.815 +23.076 56.114 Mantua, OH United States Honda CRF450R
18 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan 21:48.087 +25.348 56.152 Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
19 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren 21:50.115 +27.376 55.847 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Kawasaki KX450SR
20 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 21:50.322 +27.583 55.037 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
21 Devin Simonson Devin Simonson 21:25.901 22 Laps 56.666 Laurinburg, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
22 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 21:27.331 +1.430 57.256 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
