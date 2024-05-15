Jason Anderson, Hunter Lawrence Received Warnings After Salt Lake City SX Incident

Early in Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale, Hunter Lawrence and Jason Anderson both found themselves in the mix in the final main event of 2024. Chase Sexton, Justin Cooper, and Cooper Webb were out front as Lawrence and Anderson battled for fourth. However, a block pass by Anderson ended up with the #96 machine on the ground. Later in the race, while getting lapped by the #21, Lawrence pulled wide and right into Anderson, although the Kawasaki rider did not go down. Anderson was right on the rear wheel of third-place Cooper Webb when Lawrence took him wide. After the race, the results did not change, Anderson still scored fourth as Lawrence came through 15th (his second worst finish of the season). You can watch the incidents below in the highlights.