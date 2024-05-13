Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 17th and final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the main event win as RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) and Jordon Smith (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Hampshire claimed the 250SX West Region title, as Tom Vialle (KTM) came through eighth, which gave him the 250SX East Region title.
In the premier class, Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the main event win as Justin Cooper (Yamaha) and Cooper Webb (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Jett Lawrence (Honda) came through seventh to claim the 2024 450SX title.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Salt Lake City Supercross.
Salt Lake City Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #17: Salt Lake City, UT | Rice-Eccles Stadium
Weege Show: Championship Burnout Edition
Overall Results
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:03.849
|18 Laps
|53.454
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:04.651
|+0.802
|53.353
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:06.179
|+2.330
|53.138
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:07.273
|+3.424
|53.553
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:08.974
|+5.125
|53.388
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:20.087
|24 Laps
|52.762
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:23.315
|+3.228
|53.122
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|21:24.493
|+4.406
|53.370
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:29.890
|+9.803
|53.063
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Justin Barcia
|21:32.044
|+11.957
|53.199
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
Championship Standings
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|208
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|203
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|185
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|181
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|123
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|172
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|132
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|131
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|125
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|351
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|336
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|307
|4
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|282
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|282