After a slow start to his title defense season, Craig Delong has found his groove again in 2024, with 4-2-1 finishes now in the last three races. On Sunday in Ohio, he held strong under attack from Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series' points leader Johnny Girroir, who ended up second.

The full GNCC race report PR is below

Kenda Powerline Park: Motorcycle Race Report

Delong Earns First Win of Season in Slick Ohio Conditions

St. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded its seventh round of racing, Kenda Powerline Park GNCC, yesterday on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The sun came out over the Ohio property, but the rain from Saturday continued to create slick conditions throughout the course for the day.

When the green flag flew on the afternoon race it was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong jumping off the line to earn the $250 Steel City Medical Center holeshot award and making his way into the woods as he continued to battle for that number one spot. Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty held the early lead, but the defending champion, Delong was hungry for a win and would make the move into the lead on the second lap of the race.

"It was a good day!" DeLong recalled. "I felt good by the end of the first lap and then put the hammer down. We did that, got a good 25 or 30-second gap, and maintained it for the rest of the day. A couple of mistakes here and there, but it was a close race in the end and a lot of fun."