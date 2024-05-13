Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire has finally done it, nailing his first professional championship in the most clutch manner possible. Tied with Levi Kitchen for the 250SX West Region points lead coming in, Hampshire built his confidence with speed in qualifying and then managed the situation brilliantly from there.
Hampshire is always honest, so you know you're going to get good stuff from him in an emotional night like this. Here's what he had to say post race.
With all you’ve been through and how long it has taken to get here, what does this mean to you?
RJ Hampshire: It’s so special and so emotional. I can sit up here for hours. Everyone has their own story and I was determined to write my own. To have a championship, to be a part of that, man, truly special. I had so many ups and so many downs, but man, there were a lot of people that believed in me. My group is small but it’s the best group of guys you can ask for. It just shows, it definitely plays a big role in my results and how I am each weekend. I would not change my group. Just massive thanks to everyone that’s been a part of this story.
At what point in this race did you realize this was your title?
I was the fastest guy all day today. I could go as fast as I needed to, and that’s just how it was. I had a decent start, did what I needed to do there. I was just trying to stay out of the way. Smitty [Jordon Smith] caught me on the inside, early, and I was fine with that. I was just follow in behind him. I was tripling on to the table, after the big triple, I don’t know why I did that. After about three laps of that I was like, “Okay bro, you need to chill.” I think it was like six minutes left, in the long rhythm, I took a look up, I knew where Levi was, and I was like “I’m fine, I can click these off no problem.” I changed my lines just to reduce the risk, first turn I was going inside roll double, whoops I was jumping through them pretty fast, going 3-3. Once Smitty went down late, Deegs [Haiden Deegan] was there and I started catching him, and I was like “Dude, go! I don’t want to win this! Go! Stay away from me!” And he was getting sketchy in the whoops and I was like, “Just jump them! I don’t care!” Yeah and then he hit a Tuff Block, and it feel in front of me, too close for comfort. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a race in my life where I was like, “I don’t want to win. Just please stay away from me.” The last couple laps, I was like, okay. And we finally did it.
You were the fastest rider especially in qualifying. The broadcasters were wondering if maybe you were caught by surprise when Levi was that strong in the heat. Was that a factor at all?
Man, Levi has been great all year. When he gets a start he’s as solid as can be. We have so much respect for each other. I could have done something stupid in that heat race, but I just wanted to put everything I had into that start for the main event. I knew I needed to get in front of him. I seemed to make passes a little easier than him coming through. Yeah, once I spotted him, I knew my times were solid. I wasn’t too worried about it.
You’ve been in some title fights. Is there anything you did different? An accumulation of knowledge, or is this just a message to younger riders to just keep doing what you’re doing and eventually it will work out?
It’s not that. We all have our own story. Everyone can look back on my past and tell, man, I had some injuries that were gnarly. My TBI [traumatic brain injury] back in ’15, I was racing for two years and I didn’t even know I was racing. I couldn’t even tell you about the race. I didn’t even know what was going on. So, I can tell you everyone has their own story. It’s just a long road. I’ve always put the work in, I believed in myself, and I clawed my way back from some situations where maybe some other guys wouldn’t have. The one thing I’ve always cherished is my relationships with anyone I’ve worked with in the past. You’re not going to find anyone where I’ve burned a bridge. I think that goes a long way.
Your team manager Nate Ramsey literally told me, “He’s the best guy.”
Yeah man and I try to be. I know the work that goes into this and you need to go out there and perform. I know what hard work is. I didn’t have this my whole life. I had to work for everything I had.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|208
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|203
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|185
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|181
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|123
We know you’re a gritty guy. You said you were just thankful to be in this position [tied in points] coming in. So now do you feel like this is a weight lifted off the shoulders, a relief, or are you ecstatic about it? Just take us through the mental side of it.
Honestly, Tuesday this week was probably the roughest part of it. That was probably the worst day I’ve had. The weight came off my shoulders on Tuesday. I needed to flip a switch, I was thinking about everything and I still needed to ride. Things were coming at me fast. I was thinking too much. I needed to stop thinking about it. This weekend is going to be fun. I literally told the guys I was going to be fast as soon as I hit the track. Even on press day. I just had that confidence. I really wasn’t stressed out, but that rain delay, yeah that sucked because I had to sit there and think about it. But it all came together at the end.
Now that this is done, do you think the confidence and experience you gained is going to help going into outdoors in a couple of weeks? Does it free you up to enter that with a little less stress?
Yes and no. I started riding outdoors a couple of weeks ago, but with the way this has turned out I have not ridden outdoors at all the last few weeks, to be honest with you. I feel really good on my bike and I have a good setting already to jump on. I’d like to fight for the outdoor title and I believe I can. I said at the beginning of the year, 2024 is going to be for the ’24! Gonna try to do that outdoors, as well.
What did you do to execute every time. We saw some up and down races throughout the year but today you executed every time.
Yeah it’s hard to say. I just felt good on my bike. I have an awesome setting and we don’t go far from that. We made a change after St. Louis. Dude, I got smoked, I got my ass kicked two weekends in a row. Needed to do something different, so we made a change after that and I’ll probably never go off of it. I do think it helps my riding style and the way I ride a lot.
Have you decided if you’re going to stay 450 next year or will you defend?
Now’s probably a good time to talk about an extension, I’ll tell you that! [Laughs] What I want I think will happen. I’ll tell you guys. My plan is, I want to spend the whole off-season on a 450, train like I’m going racing on a 450, then defend next year West Coast on a 250, race the opposite coast on a 450, then race a 450 outdoors next year. That’s what I want to do.
What were the nerves like?
Yeah I had that look, I had that feeling since I showed up this weekend with my family. We enjoyed ourselves. We took my daughter to a butter fly biosphere on Thursday, and just took my mind off it. I knew I could get it done today, Just had to execute. Wasn’t too nervous about it.
You’ve finished second in the supercross standings the last two years behind Jett Lawrence. How would you rate yourself and the package that you’re on compared to the last two years?
I mean obviously it’s gotten better, but I was also racing against Jett Lawrence who just crushed the 450 class. So it’s hard to really say. To be honest with you, I’d be out of the 250 class if they AMA rules now were the same as when I started. So I’m just lucky enough, I’m still around and I’m still getting better. I know there’s a lot left and I know I can be good on a 450. It’s crazy to say. I’m 28 but I feel like I’m still learning.
How do you feel about that rule?
It’s different than it was back in the day. Our sponsors are getting so much from me racing a 250. And it wouldn’t be that way if I wasn’t in the class. Business wise, exposure wise, there’s no real wrong to it. People can say whatever they want, we’re still at the top of our game. We have to be at the top of our game on a 250. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve switched teams, and there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. A lot that goes into it. I don’t necessarily know if the rule is right, but I din’t know if I would change it. I think you should ride it as long as you can, if you want to, and if you do win a championship I do believe you need to move out. If you give me the option to defend next year 100 percent I’m going to try.
What about the coasts in general?
The way I look at it is, I say you should run East four rounds, West four rounds, and the rest combined. More showdowns and you can’t really complain about that. This way you’re giving the fans a better show.