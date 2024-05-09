And then there was one. The finale of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is upon us and what a weekend we have in store. All three championships are still in play as we enter Salt Lake City. Sure, two of three feel like they are well in hand but that 250SX West Region title is going to be a barnburner. Stories will abound as the lights come up on Saturday night. Who will make history and who will live with the “what if” that always accompanies a missed opportunity? That’s why we go racing. Heroes will be made, and hearts will be broken. Just as it should be.
The track in Salt Lake will thankfully be unbothered by weather. We should have great weather on Friday and Saturday and reasonably warm temps, too. In a season of horrific weather, at least we are going out on a high note.
The start is the prototypical long chute into a 180 left. The first rhythm will have a few different options. The distinction will be decided right away as riders will either single, double, or triple from the first jump. That will dictate what’s available the rest of the way. Sticking to the inside of the corner will be important for protecting position and will also likely remove the triple-from-the-corner option in the races. Riders could go 2-4-3-3 if feeling froggy. Watch for a few cool ideas to form up here.
The next 90 left leads to a very basic single and tabletop and into a fast, flat 180. Exiting that 180 chutes riders into the next 180 right with a little banking and immediately back the other way yet again. A 90 left finally gets riders back into obstacles and into the only whoops section of SLC’s layout. SLC’s whoops are usually blitzers as the hard dirt holds up enough to allow for solid entry speed.
A tight 180 meets the exit of the whoops and immediately leads into the finish line. Watch for this passing zone to be a big factor as the proximity to the finish line up’s the ante for last ditch attempts.
After landing from the finish line, a small double sets riders up for a 90 right and across the start straight for the fourth time of the lap. Yet another 90 right leads to a standard supercross triple and immediately into a 180 right. A four-jump rhythm section allows for either a 2-2 or triple-on-step-off scenario.
The next 180 left brings riders back onto the start straight (amazing how much the start is used here) and into the first corner for lap two.
- Supercross
Salt Lake CitySX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 11
Who’s Hot
Jett Lawrence goes into the finale with a 20-point lead and riding all of the momentum. Furthermore, his rival Cooper Webb is dealing with a worsening thumb injury to boot.
Hunter Lawrence led 11 laps in Denver and looks like he’s officially arrived as 450 contender.
Jason Anderson has regained his early season form and has logged two podiums in a row. I would surmise the dirt composition is helping as he’s incredibly good in low traction conditions, but he deserves credit under any circumstances.
Justin Barcia, much like Anderson, has gotten it together late in the series. He still doesn’t have the burst he had in 2023 but things were looking bleak for a bit. This has to be a sigh of relief after a tough stretch.
Tom Vialle comes in with a healthy 15-point lead and a boatload of confidence. He just needs to avoid trouble and he will be champ.
Levi Kitchen comes in tied with RJ Hampshire for this 250SX West Region title. Both riders are firing on all cylinders and ready for a true showdown.
Jo Shimoda won in Denver and continues his late season habits. If he could ever find this form to start a series, look out.
Who’s Not
The aforementioned Webb is limping into the close here with a wounded thumb and dampened spirit. This was a great season for Webb, though, as he showed he can be that guy again.
Eli Tomac had a tough homecoming round in Denver. He seems to be dealing with a small thumb injury as well but we don’t have much clarity on that as of yet.
Bold Predictions
Jett Lawrence wins the 450 title and buys a small island in the Caribbean. The internet gasps in horror.
Adam Cianciarulo is the last rider to exit the track after the 450 main event.
Cooper Webb races for the last time until Charlotte’s SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff opener.
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) announces a two-round series with rounds in Reno, Nevada and Bismarck, North Dakota.
My Picks
250
Jo Shimoda
Haiden Deegan
Seth Hammaker
(I can’t pick between Hampshire and Kitchen. I just can’t do it)
450
Jettson
Sexton
Anderson