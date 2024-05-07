Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 19
News
Full Schedule

Andy Jefferson to be Inducted into Legends & Heroes Moto Museum at Salt Lake City SX

May 7, 2024 2:15pm | by:
The following press release is from Legends and Heroes Moto Museum:

Andy Jefferson will be honored as a new inductee into the Legends and Heroes Moto Museum at the May 11th, 2024, Supercross in Salt Lake City, UT. Andy will be on stage to receive his plaque just before the evening opening ceremonies.

Please join us in this celebration and be sure to come by and see our display in the Fan Fest area before the racing begins.  

Andy Jefferson has been a staple in the sport of motocross ever since he got his first motorcycle in 1970. After spending years racing on the high desert tracks of Southern California, Andy was hand-picked by Pro Circuit’s Mitch Payton to ride AMA Nationals and Supercross events alongside teammates that included Jeff Jennings, Mike Tripes, David Gerig, and Troy Lee. The Pro Circuit ride was a dream come true for Andy after he had struggled for years to get any support. Although knee injuries would eventually end his Pro racing career, Andy was determined to someday work in the motorcycle industry which had defined his life until then.

Finally, after a 27-year hiatus, Andy began working at Husqvarna as their National After Sales Manager. In that position he oversaw the service, aftermarket parts, and customer relations for the brand. In 2013 Pierer Mobility purchased Husqvarna and Andy’s job title soon became Media Relations Manager for all the motorcycle and bicycle brands (KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and Felt) found under Pierer’s corporate umbrella.

Andy’s long history as a racer, which includes an Over 40 World Vet Championship, makes him a valuable tool for the R&D department test program.

For more information, visit www.legendsandheroestour.org.

