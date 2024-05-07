The following press release is from Legends and Heroes Moto Museum:

Andy Jefferson will be honored as a new inductee into the Legends and Heroes Moto Museum at the May 11th, 2024, Supercross in Salt Lake City, UT. Andy will be on stage to receive his plaque just before the evening opening ceremonies.

Please join us in this celebration and be sure to come by and see our display in the Fan Fest area before the racing begins.

Andy Jefferson has been a staple in the sport of motocross ever since he got his first motorcycle in 1970. After spending years racing on the high desert tracks of Southern California, Andy was hand-picked by Pro Circuit’s Mitch Payton to ride AMA Nationals and Supercross events alongside teammates that included Jeff Jennings, Mike Tripes, David Gerig, and Troy Lee. The Pro Circuit ride was a dream come true for Andy after he had struggled for years to get any support. Although knee injuries would eventually end his Pro racing career, Andy was determined to someday work in the motorcycle industry which had defined his life until then.

Finally, after a 27-year hiatus, Andy began working at Husqvarna as their National After Sales Manager. In that position he oversaw the service, aftermarket parts, and customer relations for the brand. In 2013 Pierer Mobility purchased Husqvarna and Andy’s job title soon became Media Relations Manager for all the motorcycle and bicycle brands (KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and Felt) found under Pierer’s corporate umbrella.

Andy’s long history as a racer, which includes an Over 40 World Vet Championship, makes him a valuable tool for the R&D department test program.

